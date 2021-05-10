Texas A&M team seeks sponsors for self-driving auto race

Just like in professional motorsports, he said, the sponsors will be part of the car’s design and part of the scholarship names. He said donations go to the Texas A&M Foundation and are then routed to the team.

The team is providing free sponsor space for Creativets, Vet Motorsports and the Pat Tillman Foundation to promote their work for veterans and their families, Decker said. Some of the scholarships created from the $1 million prize would have veteran preference.

If they are unable to raise the money, Decker said, the team could join forces with another team.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Decker said there are teams from the University of Alabama, Purdue University, Hawaii, Italy, Israel, Germany and Korea. The teams continuing on will receive a car at the end of the month at the Indianapolis 500.

“Then the real work starts,” Decker said. “We go from the virtual to literally the rubber meeting the road. We take all of the software that we developed and try to develop it into an actual physical car.”

Kim said the team created its own software and will have until October to get the car ready for the racetrack.

From the first practice to the race is about four months, Decker said.