Texas A&M team seeks sponsors for self-driving auto race

A team of students and employees from Texas A&M University is looking for sponsors to help it compete in a race with self-driving cars at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Formula One-style cars look like they belong in the Indianapolis 500, but the Indy Autonomous Challenge will have no drivers. The teams will have no control over their car’s actions, except to tell the car to pull into pit lane and to stop.
“It’s really a software challenge to be able to, obviously, avoid crashing and to race quickly around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Lance Decker, Texas A&M engineering doctoral student and Reveille Racing team leader and project manager.
Since beginning the competition in 2019, much of the work has been spent designing the software and testing it in virtual simulations where it is less expensive to crash, said Yang Woo Kim, a civil engineering doctoral student and Reveille Racing student leader.
The team is hoping to compete for a $1 million prize. If it wins, Decker said, the money will be given back to the university in the form of 10 endowed scholarships.
To continue onto the next phase of the competition, Decker said, the team needs to raise $760,000 to cover the cost of the car, spare parts, a trailer and travel to Indianapolis to compete in practices over the summer and in the competition in October.
Just like in professional motorsports, he said, the sponsors will be part of the car’s design and part of the scholarship names. He said donations go to the Texas A&M Foundation and are then routed to the team.
The team is providing free sponsor space for Creativets, Vet Motorsports and the Pat Tillman Foundation to promote their work for veterans and their families, Decker said. Some of the scholarships created from the $1 million prize would have veteran preference.
If they are unable to raise the money, Decker said, the team could join forces with another team.
Decker said there are teams from the University of Alabama, Purdue University, Hawaii, Italy, Israel, Germany and Korea. The teams continuing on will receive a car at the end of the month at the Indianapolis 500.
“Then the real work starts,” Decker said. “We go from the virtual to literally the rubber meeting the road. We take all of the software that we developed and try to develop it into an actual physical car.”
Kim said the team created its own software and will have until October to get the car ready for the racetrack.
From the first practice to the race is about four months, Decker said.
“It is a technical challenge,” Decker said. “The way I try to explain it to people is there is no way to train a human being to drive one of these cars at top speed in four months, but we’re going to teach a computer to do it.”
Kim, whose research area is autonomous vehicles, said there is not as much research involving self-driving technology as people think.
Even though they are preparing for extremes with tire wear, temperature and speed, Kim said, the lessons learned from the competition will help with the advancement of ordinary self-driving cars.
As a result, Decker said, autonomous vehicle safety will improve.
“This is really what it’s all about is how to make consumer passenger cars more safe,” he said. “We’re doing it at extremes, but today we have automatic stopping of cars because if a kid runs out with a ball and suddenly the car stops on its own, well that’s an extreme case. Now we’re taking that to an even more extreme case.”
For more information about the competition, go to indyachallenge.com. For information about donating to the team, visit go.theeagle.com/indy.