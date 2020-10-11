Texas A&M takes part in #3DAY to raise mental health awareness

“It’s not ambitious, but it’s sort of a big ask for a lot of people to participate,” said Mark Hilinski, Tyler’s father. “We’re just super grateful for the SEC schools and the universities, the head coaches, and of course the athletic directors, who ultimately participated. It’s very touching. I think Tyler would be proud.”

Last year, Pittsinger had the opportunity to meet the Hilinskis before A&M’s game against South Carolina. The family had come to the game to watch their younger son, Ryan, who plays quarterback at South Carolina. Just as they did Saturday, A&M fans stood silent on the first play of the third quarter with three fingers in the air in honor of Tyler and others.

“I vividly remember that. I know exactly where I was standing on the sideline,” Pittsinger said. “What was really neat about that was everybody participating in that, but also how organic it was. There was a post on TexAgs, the Yell Leaders talked about it during Midnight Yell the night before. It wasn’t this giant planned event. It was really just word of mouth.”

Mark Hilinski and his wife, Kym, were in attendance for last year’s game at Kyle Field and said they remembered the scene. With 104,957 fans in attendance that night, Kym said she believes it was the largest crowd to partake in the three-finger honor.