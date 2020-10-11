Texas A&M takes part in #3DAY to raise mental health awareness

Kyle Field stood silent as the third quarter began Saturday.
Many rambunctious fans refrained from yelling and instead held up three fingers as Kellen Mond hit Isaiah Spiller for an 18-yard pass.
The moment was held in honor of Tyler Hilinski, a former Washington State quarterback who died by suicide in January 2018.
Texas A&M was one of 16 schools, including nine from the SEC, to take part in the inaugural #3DAY on Oct. 3, focused on raising mental health awareness. The #3DAY initiative was formed by the Hilinski’s Hope Foundation, which aims to promote mental health in college athletes in honor of Tyler and others lost, and culminated with World Mental Health Day on Saturday.
A&M players wore a lime green ribbon on their helmets with a “3” in the middle in the game against Florida.
“The cause is completely organic, and it’s as genuine as you can get from the Hilinski family,” said Ryan Pittsinger, A&M’s director of counseling and sport psychology. “There’s a number of us within the SEC that are doing a lot to help generate awareness for that, but also generate awareness of mental health.”
Back in the spring, the Hilinskis wrote letters to all 14 SEC athletic directors asking them to participate in the initiative and aimed to make the event easy for schools to take part in.
“It’s not ambitious, but it’s sort of a big ask for a lot of people to participate,” said Mark Hilinski, Tyler’s father. “We’re just super grateful for the SEC schools and the universities, the head coaches, and of course the athletic directors, who ultimately participated. It’s very touching. I think Tyler would be proud.”
Support Local Journalism
Last year, Pittsinger had the opportunity to meet the Hilinskis before A&M’s game against South Carolina. The family had come to the game to watch their younger son, Ryan, who plays quarterback at South Carolina. Just as they did Saturday, A&M fans stood silent on the first play of the third quarter with three fingers in the air in honor of Tyler and others.
“I vividly remember that. I know exactly where I was standing on the sideline,” Pittsinger said. “What was really neat about that was everybody participating in that, but also how organic it was. There was a post on TexAgs, the Yell Leaders talked about it during Midnight Yell the night before. It wasn’t this giant planned event. It was really just word of mouth.”
Mark Hilinski and his wife, Kym, were in attendance for last year’s game at Kyle Field and said they remembered the scene. With 104,957 fans in attendance that night, Kym said she believes it was the largest crowd to partake in the three-finger honor.
“We say it is the loudest silence you can ever be in to have everyone be in quiet for 5 to 10 seconds and hold up three fingers, and they just embraced that movement and it was touching,” Kym Hilinski said. “It’s an emotional thing to be a part of, but what really strikes us is how much people care about their student athletes and their mental health and how this movement is starting conversations and raising awareness so we can just beat down that stigma.”
With the inaugural #3DAY and College Football Mental Health Awareness Week down, Mark Hilinski said he hopes the initiative can expand next year.
“It doesn’t surprise me that the SEC stepped up in a big way, but then the hope is that we can include more,” Mark Hilinski said. “We wanted to go out and save people from the tragedy that we experienced, … so we really embraced the idea that bringing awareness and reducing the stigma was something that was within our capability realm. Being able to spread that out longer and more nationally is a great goal. And our hope is that this starts conversations about mental health.”
This past week, A&M released videos from various coaches, including Jimbo Fisher, stating the importance of mental health in student athletes.
“Our coaches could not be any more supportive of this,” Pittsinger said, “and they all really understand and believe in the value of supporting our student athletes from a mental health and sports psychology standpoint.
“It’s really important for us to continue having these discussions about mental health and really normalizing it. We all feel sad, we all feel anxious, we all feel hopeless at times and that it’s OK, but we need to deal with it and reach out for help when it gets to a point that it’s difficult to manage or that it’s impacting our lives in less than desirable ways.”
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Florida Texas A M Football
APTOPIX Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Texas A&M vs. Florida
Texas A&M vs. Florida football
APTOPIX Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Florida Texas A M Football
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.