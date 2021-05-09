Texas A&M students team up to analyze issues facing border

“These problems aren’t new, and these problems won’t be going away anytime soon,” Le said. “The important thing to take away from the pandemic in general also is that this COVID-19 is not going to be the only COVID-19. There will be other public health crises. … The recommendations that we make in our paper are just some of many different recommendations and proposals out there, and the important thing to realize is that every situation will be unique, but the common themes that underlie every public health crisis is, of course, usually lack of funding, but also just a lack of urgency and priority.”