Texas A&M students reflect on pandemic-impacted fall semester, share holiday travel plans

“With this whole COVID thing,” Malone said as she reflected on the semester, “I’ve just been learning to take what I can get and roll with the punches.”

Throughout the semester, Malone took some classes online and some in person. She didn’t go to football games and was careful to only meet up with a couple of select friends from time to time. Distancing from others in that way was difficult, she said, but she found comfort in online communities of friends.

Even so, Malone said she wants to return to Aggieland next semester, but she wonders if it will be something that can happen since COVID-19 cases are expected to rise after the holidays.

Junior Raegan Harvey expressed similar sentiments, saying that she hopes to be back in her Davis-Gary Hall dorm in the spring.

“Being at campus is a very comforting experience, even when it’s lonely, or it’s difficult because you can’t go as many places as you normally would,” Harvey said. “For me, this is very much my home, so I would like to return.”

