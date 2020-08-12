Texas A&M students move into campus housing amid coronavirus precautions

Tuesday proved to be one of the busiest days in months on Texas A&M University’s flagship campus as more than 760 freshmen began their journeys as part of the Corps of Cadets, while other students moved in to residence halls and scoped out classrooms and other on-campus resources — all in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Memorial Student Center held a steady stream of traffic Tuesday afternoon. Michael Stephenson, an incoming freshman who will be part of the Corps, took a break inside the MSC with his parents, Heidi (A&M class of 1994) and retired Col. Brant Stephenson. The three wore masks as required on the A&M campus.
“I think we’re both excited and thankful that the university has decided to start,” Heidi Stephenson said. “Especially for the freshmen who have never been on campus, it would be so difficult to start virtually — so we’re appreciative that the school is making great efforts to socially distance the kids and have as many classes in-person as possible.”
Michael Stephenson, who will study engineering, graduated from high school in Belgium; his father, Brant, a member of Texas A&M’s class of 1993, just retired from service as a colonel in the U.S. Army. Michael Stephenson reflected on the past several months — moving to online-only education for the end of his high school career, moving back to the U.S. and getting ready to start at A&M.
“One thing is that as a freshman, I don’t really know what I’m missing out on. I don’t really know much of a difference,” he said. “I do know that people who have been here before will say this is super different — but it also is just going to be the way that I learn the traditions at A&M.”
More than 11,000 Texas A&M students will live in Residence Life facilities; students living on campus are moving in by appointment only over an 11-day time frame, according to Carol Binzer, director of administrative and support services for A&M Residence Life.
Additionally, Binzer said the number of Latino and Black students living on campus was expected to be lower than in 2018 and 2019. She anticipated approximately 3,500 Hispanic or Latino students and 300 Black students to live on campus, down from about 4,000 and 500, respectively, a year ago.
Binzer said it was clear months ago that the traditional move-in process, in which community volunteers descend on the campus to assist new students and their families, would not be possible this year.
Binzer said that community directors and student advisers are working to find the best ways to support students’ needs in a variety of areas, from community building to academic assistance, considering the necessity of physical distancing and avoiding discouraged larger gatherings such as traditional floor and hall meetings. She said outdoor spaces and outdoor furniture will be key in facilitating connections, and efforts have been made to improve outdoor WiFi speed.
Binzer said that a variety of plans are in place for students who test positive for COVID-19, including a case management team for on-campus to assist with health, dining, laundry and other needs for those isolating due to testing positive. Students got a bag as they checked in with a mask, hand sanitizer, wipes and a thermometer, Binzer said.
“How do we make the Aggie experience true, even if different?” Binzer said. “It’s not ideal, but everyone is in it for the long run. Flexible, adaptable and kind are words we’ve adopted as we try to best support students.”
Jaycie Robinson, a psychology sophomore who transferred from Blinn to A&M, said that she plans to join student organizations just after the semester’s start to build community. Robinson said she recently completed A&M’s Transfer Camp, which she described as three 12-hour days of online interactions with some breaks, and with smaller breakout groups.
“Things have definitely changed — that’s not a secret to anyone — but I think Texas A&M has done a really good job in still trying to keep students involved and excited for the new school year,” she said. “It is also very nerve-wracking coming in to Texas A&M without being able to see people’s smiles and faces.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Robinson was on campus with her mother, Ann Marie. Both women said that the pandemic is making Robinson’s generation resilient in the face of fierce challenges.
“I feel like the pandemic and everything we’re having to control and limit and be very cautious — it has made my generation stronger, more mentally sound and more aware of our actions. We’ve learned that though it may not be easy, it’s still doable,” Robinson said.
