Texas A&M students host Earth Day event to encourage advocacy

Two Texas A&M chapters of statewide and national organizations will be hosting Earth Day events on the university’s campus Saturday that will include conversations on climate change and possible solutions.

“Sometimes it’s not that people aren’t aware; it’s that they can sometimes be apathetic because the problem seems so huge, and the power’s not in our hands,” said Kristina Samuel, president of the Texas A&M chapter of MOVE-Texas that is co-hosting the event.

However, individuals do wield power, she said, by using their voice to influence elected officials and voting to create change.

Levi Newell, president of the Texas A&M chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby that is co-hosting the event with the MOVE-Texas chapter, said the first event hosted by the two nonpartisan organizations brings together education and advocacy. He said the first half of the event will teach people about climate change with a keynote address from Andrew Dessler, climate science professor and director of the Texas Center for Climate Studies at Texas A&M. Then people will be able to go to breakout groups to learn about lobbying and advocating for solutions to climate change.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rudder Tower, Suite 302 on the Texas A&M campus. There is also a remote option for people to attend via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending virtually should register at eventbrite.com/e/307616979667.

With such an emphasis on national politics, Samuel said, people can forget the importance of local and state elected officials and how much power they hold in those elections.

An important thing for people to remember, Newell said, is that it is not too big for one person to do anything, and their chapter already has met with Rep. Pete Sessions’ staff about the topic.

Dessler, who serves as faculty adviser to the Texas A&M chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, said he can summarize climate science in 11 words: “It’s real. It’s us. It’s bad. Scientists agree. And there’s hope.”

He said most people accept climate change is happening, that it is being caused by humans and it is “potentially bad” with “pretty bad” worst-case scenarios. Most scientists agree with all that, he said, but the most important thing is that there is hope.

“We can solve this,” he said. “It’s mainly a political issue. We know how to generate power without releasing carbon dioxide; we just have to do it.”

Samuels said this event is a way to help people gain the tools they need to lobby for climate change solutions to local and state elected officials. The second half of the event will include workshops with people from the Houston chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby and MOVE-Texas who have experience in lobbying and advocacy.

“You aren’t really taught how to lobby or write to your state officials in a formal education,” she said.

This is the first “Conversations about Climate, The Cause and Solutions for Climate Change” event the two organizations have hosted. Both organizations were formed in the last two years with the MOVE-Texas university chapter beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby chapter starting during the current year.

Newell said Citizens’ Climate Lobby hopes to show people that there are ways they can address climate change individually, rather than just talking about it. The action step is something that had been lacking, he said.

This event will bring the MOVE-Texas chapter into more of the advocacy and lobbying space. Typically, Samuel said, they typically focus on voter registration and voter turnout.

Dessler said the discussion around climate change is changing as young people feel like they have “skin in the game.”

Part of the national Citizens’ Climate Lobby advocacy is a bill that would create a carbon fee dividend. Newell said the bill would place a fee on fossil fuels; however, instead of that fee going to the government, it would be distributed to American families as a dividend to offset the increase in gasoline and energy costs. Those who reduce their emissions would see a greater benefit from the dividend because less of the money would be going toward increased costs.

As an example, Dessler said, a family might receive $2,000, and they would end up spending that $2,000 in extra costs if they do not change their habits. However, investing in a fuel-efficient car or making other changes to lower emissions would result in a savings and pocketing more of the dividend.

Newell said the bill is currently on the floor of the House of Representatives and has both Republican and Democratic co-sponsors.

“If all of us from the left, from the right, from the center, if everyone speaks up saying, ‘This is something that we want done,’ it can be done,” he said.

