Texas A&M students help Bryan-College Station residents during 40th annual Big Event

Carol and John Murphy said they were grateful for the help they received Saturday morning from 10 Texas A&M University students who volunteered four hours to clean the couple’s windows and work on their flower garden.

The 10 students were among another 13,000 who served almost 2,000 Bryan-College Station residents during the 40th annual Big Event, a day students give back to the community they engage with during their time at A&M.

All of the students gathered at Kyle Field on Saturday morning where Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher kicked off the event with a pep talk that set the Aggies off into work.

“It is great to get back to normal after these last two years,” Fisher said. “There are a lot of folks out there that we don’t know that need our help each and every day, and you will never know the impact you will have on someone until you get out there. … Ya’ll spread that A&M spirit.”

The Murphys have participated in Big Event since 1996, and in their retirement they enjoy helping and volunteering in the community any way they can.

John, 80, an A&M alum, said his favorite part about Big Event is meeting the students.

“A few years back we had 16 Brazilian students who helped us and they were outstanding and so helpful,” he said. “We have met some super outstanding and hardworking people, and it has been a lot of fun.”

John helped guide the students as they added mulch to flower beds in their backyard and asked them to pull weeds out, while Carol asked them to clean all of the windows inside and out.

Shannon Hickey, Class of ‘23, said this was her second year attending Big Event and she loves the community aspect of it.

“I think it is really cool being a college student and being able to see the people here. Even though College Station is a college town, there is a whole community here,” she said. “I really like meeting new people and the family here is amazing.”

The Murphys prepared lunch for the students with barbecue sausage, hot dogs, homemade baked beans, watermelon and ice cream bars.

“When we sit down to eat, we always say a prayer and then everyone goes around and says their name, where they are from and what their major is,” Carol said. “They aren’t just students, and they are not just workers, they are people and I like to know about them. I ask for their phone numbers because sometimes I call them and say, ‘Mr. Murphy and I are having a cookout, are you free to come?’ This is a great opportunity for us to get better acquainted with them.”

Eve Baliff, also Class of ‘23, attended this event for the first time and said it was amazing to learn from the Murphys’ life experiences. Likewise, classmate Anthony Kessel, who served as a team leader, said it felt great to help out the Murphys.

“Sometimes [in these projects] it is a lot of work that they can’t get done by themselves, and us taking four hours out of our day once a year is like nothing, and I think we should do that for people,” he said.

Carol said every year she is one of the first people to call and sign up for Big Event.

“I sign up not just for us but for so many other older couples,” she said. “We could do this [work], Mr. Murphy and I are still very active, but it would take us a month to do what these kiddos can do in a few hours.”

Ken Stanton, another BCS resident, experienced something similar.

Stanton, 80, lives in Pebble Creek in College Station and had a few small jobs for the seven A&M Company F1 Corps Cadets. As the students were working he and his wife noticed their 85-year-old neighbors, who also signed up for Big Event, didn’t have any students show up for their job.

“I noticed it seemed like nobody came over there, so my wife called and they hadn’t heard from anybody,” Stanton said. “So I don’t know what the deal was there, but these seven kids said, ‘Hey, we are finished here and we have two more hours, let’s go over there and help them,’ so that’s what they did. We have been a part of the Big Event for several years and it is always a big help to have them come and do things to help; we ordered pizza for them and my wife [made] brownies and cookies for them.”

Stanton recognized the following students for their selfless service: Sebastian Housh, Noah Baker, Genevieve Schulz, John Gordon, Bryce Coley, Anderson Dang and William Betts.

Other student organizations that volunteered included: Fish Camps, Freshman Leadership Organizations, Maroon Coats, Mays Business School Organizations, fraternity and sorority groups, intramural and club teams.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.