Texas A&M students were able to “Take Back the Night” during the third annual gathering of multiple university groups to raise awareness about sexual assault and survivor organizations in honor of Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month.

The Tuesday night gathering was moved from Aggie Park to the Student Rec Center on the Texas A&M campus due to the possibility of inclement weather. However, according to Denise Crisafi, health promotion coordinator with A&M’s Offices of the Dean of Student Life, the weather did not stop students from attending.

Take Back the Night is an international movement and organization to bring awareness to the grassroots movement of sexual violence prevention and how it really came to be in terms of advocacy, and how they educate on campus, Crisafi said.

“It started as a violence against women movement, and now we know obviously that there are men, non-binary and transgender individuals impacted by this and also when we break down identity it gets even bigger than that,” Crisafi said. “So really bringing our populations who are affected and discussing what we should be doing as a community to address it.”

According to its website, the mission of the international nonprofit Take Back the Night Foundation is to create safe communities and respectful relationships through awareness events and initiatives, with the goal of ending all forms of sexual violence.

Speakers from the Sexual Assault Resource Center of Brazos Valley, Scotty’s House, Twin City Mission Domestic Violence Services and UnBound Bryan-College Station spoke during the event to promote and spread awareness regarding the services they provide. About 20 advocacy groups were present to meet with students and share resources.

Texas A&M student Madison Griffin, a member of Feminists 4 Aggies, said her group is an intersectional feminist group that helps to create an inclusive and diverse group of individuals to create a safe space.

“In light of what has happened, when it comes to certain resources or information with certain laws when it comes to reproductive health, there are restrictions as to what we can share and the context of certain things,” she said. “We have to put that into consideration when talking to individuals now, especially with the overturn of Roe v. Wade, especially with all of these different reelections coming up and with a lot of our lives and values being put on the table, that is something that there has been a little bit more of a strike against or friction in trying to move forward. … But it is something that regardless we are able to push forward with.”

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, turning abortion laws over to individual states.

Caroline O’Neal, president of the American Association of University Women at Texas A&M, said her advocacy group promotes female leadership by providing essential tools and skills for leaders, and enhance awareness about global women’s issues. Whenever members of the organization are upset about news that is unsettling regarding women’s rights, they find community in their group.

“Right after Roe v. Wade fell we went and had some protests here and in Austin. … We try to just have a space for people, because we are not a super politically involved organization, we are technically nonpartisan so that can be kind of tricky,” she said. “We talk about the things we believe, but we kind of have to leave it at that and just try to welcome people and make sure everyone is on the same page.”

O’Neal said her group has faced some backlash on campus when they partake in outreach programs, with one called “I need feminism because…”

“Men walk up, it is mostly men but sometimes women and they say ‘I can’t think of a single reason.’ And we feel that kind of applies to our entire organization, because we are a feminist community and everything branches out of that and the need for equal wages and for everything that we do,” she said. “We kind of just know that they are wrong and if they don’t understand. It is hard to even do it because we know as women the things that require feminism, and we can’t just argue with every person and try to give them something to take on but most of the time; they are just a lost cause.”

Arely Mancilla, Class of ’24, is an international studies major, and was one of the attendees and she found that “one of the best ways for prevention is information.”

Megan Woodfield, a health promotion specialist at Texas A&M and planning team member for Take Back the Night, said sexual assault awareness and advocacy is still a “very taboo topic.”

“Not a lot of people feel comfortable talking about sexual assault, talking about violence prevention, and we know that it is impacting way too many folks within our community,” she said. “I think this event does a really beautiful job of showing those who have been impacted on our campus, how many people are truly here supporting them and helping them walk through this journey. Whatever point they are in healing, there is someone here who is going to be able to help them and support them through that.”

Crisafi also said it should be noted that “survivorship is not propaganda, it is vulnerability.”

“I think at the bare minimum we would have to agree that this is a problem that nobody would want to see or experience in their community,” she said. “But when we politicize this issue, because people are experiencing it regardless of what those boxes might be, the problem is we put ourselves into boxes and we are not really willing to listen or acknowledge what the real problem is and that is that all individuals from all identities have been experiencing this for a really long time. The dynamics of that and the ways that we need to talk about it are changing, so it is putting ourselves in a space to acknowledge a difficult issue exists, but not confuse that survivorship with something that needs to be overly politicized because it doesn’t.”

For more information and resources, visit studentlife.tamu.edu/hp/sapam/take-back-the-night/.