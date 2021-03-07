Texas A&M student lobbying for expanded access to medical marijuana

He uses one-and-a-half grams of a marijuana flower each day – half a gram in the morning, midday and at night – in a vaporized form.

“That takes the place of three opioid pills because my prescription was three pain pills a day – one every eight hours – and two psychotropic pills because my prescription was one every 12 hours and then a real powerful muscle relaxer in the evening,” he said. “So for me, vaporizing one-and-a-half grams of cannabis flower each day, basically every eight hours, takes the place of six pills – very powerful pills. For me, that’s an easy logical rational choice because with the cannabis flower, I don’t have all the terrible side effects that I had when I was taking those pills.”

He did not feel like himself on the other drugs and developed a dependency on the opioid pills he was prescribed for his pain.

“We would prefer to be doing this under medical supervision from doctors,” he said. “That’s what we want, though, is to be able to consult our physicians and use this under the supervision of physicians under a long-term medical care program. Now we have to do it illegally.”