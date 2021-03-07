Texas A&M student lobbying for expanded access to medical marijuana

A Texas A&M freshman who found relief from epileptic seizures through the medical use of marijuana is working to lobby the Texas Legislature to expand the state’s Compassionate Use Program.
Julia Patterson, a freshman political science major at Texas A&M, recently became one of the youngest registered lobbyists in the state.
Since 2019, she has been calling for the expansion of medical marijuana in the state. She is one of thousands who participate in the Texas Compassionate Use Program, which allows doctors to prescribe low-THC marijuana doses for medical treatment for a limited number of qualifying conditions.
She advocated for the program’s passage in 2015 and testified before state legislators in 2019 when more qualifying conditions were added to the list.
Patterson had her first major seizure in 2008, at one point having 200 seizures a day, each one lasting 15 to 30 seconds, she said.
“On April 15, 2008, I woke up as a normal kindergartner. By midnight that night I was on a ventilator,” she said.
She had brain surgery, three medical implants, was on a ketogenic diet for five years and tried different types of medication, but nothing controlled her seizures.
“I lost out on a lot of life,” she said. “February of 2018, I was first prescribed prescription CBD oil through the Compassionate Use program. Within two months I was completely seizure free.”
The CBD oil, along with a second seizure medication, has allowed her to have that normal, independent life she dreamt of living, she said. It is that opportunity that is her motivation to push for the expansion of the Compassionate Use Program to allow more people to get treatment through medical marijuana. Some of the qualifying conditions she wants to see included are non-terminal cancer, PTSD and chronic pain.
“If a doctor believes that a patient would benefit from medical marijuana, then I believe they should have access to it,” she said.
The Round Top native said she understands the concerns surrounding marijuana, even for medical use, because she had the same hesitation until she saw the positive effects ingesting prescribed amounts of CBD oil had on her life.
“I understand the stigma,” she said. “But this changed my life. This made me have that independent life and opportunity to be normal, to go to A&M as a college student."
In addition to expanding the qualifying conditions, Patterson said, she would like to see a change to the THC limit. Currently, the program allows 0.5% THC in any marijuana-based medication. THC is the psychoactive component of marijuana that in higher amounts gives the “high” feeling.
Dr. Karen Keough, Patterson’s neurologist and chief medical officer for the state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, said THC is an important part of many marijuana-based medications, but the CBD and THC work to balance each other out to create the most effective ratio for treatment.
The THC limitation means prescribers may have to put more carrier oil into the therapeutic or require the patient to take multiple doses a day to reach the prescribed amount. She would like to see the THC cap moved to allow between 1% and 5%.
“It’s about the delivery; it’s not about prescribing more daily THC to patients,” she said. “Because the whole system is designed to be monitored and supervised by a prescriber, we know what we’re prescribing to patients, and we’re very cognizant of the limitations of how much THC people should be taking and avoiding intoxication.”
Jayne Reuben, instructional assistant professor in the Texas A&M College of Dentistry, said in an email interview that medical marijuana typically refers to medication that includes THC, noting chronic administration of THC-based products has the potential to lead to cannabis use disorder.
Keough acknowledged THC does have abuse potential, but said overdoses are less likely in where CBD and THC are used in treatment and fatal overdoses, such as those seen with opiates, are “essentially unheard of.”
David Bass, a veteran who lives near Austin, is an activist with Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana and said he began using medical marijuana in 2012 to treat his PTSD and chronic pain; however, he does so illegally due to neither condition being included in the Compassionate Use Program.
He uses one-and-a-half grams of a marijuana flower each day – half a gram in the morning, midday and at night – in a vaporized form.
“That takes the place of three opioid pills because my prescription was three pain pills a day – one every eight hours – and two psychotropic pills because my prescription was one every 12 hours and then a real powerful muscle relaxer in the evening,” he said. “So for me, vaporizing one-and-a-half grams of cannabis flower each day, basically every eight hours, takes the place of six pills – very powerful pills. For me, that’s an easy logical rational choice because with the cannabis flower, I don’t have all the terrible side effects that I had when I was taking those pills.”
He did not feel like himself on the other drugs and developed a dependency on the opioid pills he was prescribed for his pain.
“We would prefer to be doing this under medical supervision from doctors,” he said. “That’s what we want, though, is to be able to consult our physicians and use this under the supervision of physicians under a long-term medical care program. Now we have to do it illegally.”
When forced to get the treatment illegally, he said, he has no way of knowing if there is mold, chemicals or any other additives in the product he is getting because it is not regulated like what medical patients receive from a dispensary. They are left to teach each other how to safely use the product.
Keough said she wants to help prevent people from trying to figure out their own marijuana and CBD medication.
“You don’t really know what you’re taking, and what you read on the internet of what the right dose is is completely unreliable,” she said. “All of that can be dispelled by a good conversation with a prescriber who knows what they’re doing to educate people.”
Reuben said prescription drugs are required to undergo FDA-regulated trials and standardization to ensure the prescribed product is the same each time it is administered. Non-prescription supplements do not have those same requirements.
“On a federal level, marijuana is still considered an illegal substance despite the approval of its use in several states,” she said. “Until there is some resolution about the legal status of marijuana, we’re going to continue seeing all these pop-up shops that promote CBD supplements because it is distinct from THC. There is no regulation of these vendors who peddle the supplements. Some sincerely want to help people but others prey on people’s desire to treat conditions that disrupt their lives like chronic insomnia or pain. With these pop-up shops there is no guarantee that the product will work or be safe.”
Heather Fazio, director of Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy, said the only people being hurt by the prohibition of marijuana are those who want to use it for medical treatment and are not included in the list of qualifying conditions under the Compassionate Use Program.
“Our position is that doctors should be the ones deciding on dosing,” she said. “There’s no other medicine on the market where the government is deciding your dosing rather than your doctor.”
Keough said she just wants to be able to help patients who can benefit, saying some prescribers might feel the treatment is appropriate for their patients but are not willing to take the risk.
“I think it should be in the prescriber’s purview to be able to make that call,” she said. “That would be a huge impact, and that is one of the main things that we’re hoping for with this legislative session.”
Fazio said she is optimistic the program will be expanded and said she hopes to see the inclusion of penalty reductions for small amounts of marijuana possession.
Patterson said expanded use of medical marijuana can make a difference in the quality of people's lives.
"Because of CBD oil, I was valedictorian of my graduating class. I was accepted into Texas A&M with honors. I have my driver’s license. This just changed my life.”