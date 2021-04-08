Texas A&M Student Health Services offering vaccinations for students, employees

Texas A&M faculty, staff and students can sign up for appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The school’s Student Health Services is now receiving large allotments of the vaccine. In an email to the A&M community, the school said that people should check the patient portal every few hours during weekdays as additional appointment times may be added throughout the day.
Once an appointment is scheduled, individuals are asked to have their A&M ID, health insurance information and completed vaccination forms.
Go to tx.ag/COVIDvaccine access the patient portal and make appointments.