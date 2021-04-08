 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M Student Health Services offering vaccinations for students, employees
0 comments

Texas A&M Student Health Services offering vaccinations for students, employees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M faculty, staff and students can sign up for appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The school’s Student Health Services is now receiving large allotments of the vaccine. In an email to the A&M community, the school said that people should check the patient portal every few hours during weekdays as additional appointment times may be added throughout the day. 

Once an appointment is scheduled, individuals are asked to have their A&M ID, health insurance information and completed vaccination forms. 

Go to tx.ag/COVIDvaccine access the patient portal and make appointments.

Fannin Elementary School students in Bryan spent Wednesday painting ceiling tiles that will represent their legacy at the school after they've moved on to intermediate, middle and high school and beyond.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fannin Elementary students leave their legacy on the ceiling

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert