Texas A&M streams South by Southwest panels on space exploration

Laws in space, overcoming physical and mental challenges of space travel and the future of space exploration were the main topics of discussion that leaders from Texas A&M and around the country delved into during the university’s panel discussions at South by Southwest.
The first fully online SXSW event kicked off Tuesday and runs through today. University leaders got involved in the festival through the “Texas A&M Space Lab,” which was meant to be unveiled last year but could not be when SXSW was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What was initially planned to be an interactive in-person experience with a Mars rover prototype and other exhibits was reformatted into three digital expert panels with space-themed graphics that streamed Thursday and Friday.
Much of former NASA astronaut Bonnie Dunbar’s research is about the effects of weightlessness on bone, muscle, the immune and cardiovascular systems. In a video that aired Friday afternoon,
Dunbar, director of A&M’s Aerospace Human Systems Laboratory, broke down some of the harsh effects that space travel can have on people, highlighting at one point how bone loss can be largely controlled with exercise and diet. Also on the panel was Ryan Pittsinger, director of Texas A&M Counseling and Sport Psychology Services. Jamie Stockwell, New York Times deputy national editor, served as discussion moderator.
Dunbar said it is challenging to pick a favorite among her five space shuttle flights, but one of the most memorable moments was seeing the Aurora Australis from above while traveling over Antarctica.
Despite the many unanswered questions that are still being researched about the mental and physical effects of space travel, Dunbar said exploration has its own rewards in the acquisition of knowledge, adding that the farther out people explore, the more that mankind can learn about the Earth. She said that much of today’s modern technology was made possible thanks to massive efforts to get to the moon.
“For me, exploration is a metaphor for learning and for inspiration — a physical metaphor — and it’s exciting,” Dunbar said.
A&M Interim President John Junkins, A&M distinguished professor of aerospace engineering, was part of a panel that streamed Thursday night and focused on who governs space. Junkins was alongside Caryn Schenewerk, Relativity Space vice president of regulatory and government affairs, and Michelle Hanlon, founder of For All Moonkind and associate director of the Center for Air and Space Law at the University of Mississippi School of Law.
Beth Daley, editor of The Conversation, moderated the discussion and asked the participants to break down current regulations in regards to space exploration. The experts said that world leaders still have much to decide in the realm of who can do what in space, leaving many questions about what will happen when people eventually begin mining and conducting other similar activities in places aside from Earth.
Junkins at one point touched on the challenges of cleaning up space debris and holding countries responsible for what they leave in earth’s orbit, adding that the debris can become dangerous upon collision.
The panelists looked far ahead, guessing at what space travel, exploration and governing regulations may look like 50 years or more into the future. Junkins delved into his thoughts on the moon being a “tremendous resource,” saying it will likely be mined for useful resources before asteroids are. He also said that there are several lava tubes in the moon that are kilometers deep and tens of meters across which he suspects could potentially be used as places for people to live in, which he said could be easier than trying to survive on the moon’s surface.
Moderator Nicole Shumaker, A&M research specialist overseeing the prototype of brick-printing lunar robot, led the third and final streamed discussion between leading technologists and construction experts about the feasibility of building life-sustaining environments on other planets.
Toward the end of their discussion, panelists encouraged younger generations to not be afraid to get involved in space exploration.
“If you’re in high school and you want an exciting future, space is very exciting, and it’s bringing the human race forward,” said Rob Mueller, senior technologist at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. “To me, that’s what it’s all about — think big and advance the human race.”