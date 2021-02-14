Texas A&M Singing Cadets commission song to memorialize former member Roel Prado

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even after leaving the Singing Cadets, Basaldu-Prado said her son remained close to those he met through the choir. This included A&M junior Ryan Oktay, who said he and others were shocked when Prado died.

Throughout their friendship, Oktay said he and Prado would talk about their Christian faith and that Prado would always ask Oktay how he was feeling.

Oktay said he confided in Prado about his own struggles with depression and that Prado was a major source of comfort who said it was important to “always look for the light” and that everything would be OK.

“It just stings,” Oktay said, “that at that point I didn’t know he was struggling with the same things that I was. ... Sometimes you need to ask those important questions, and I didn’t have the chance to ask him or talk with him on the deeper level that I think he could have used before it was too late.”

Oktay said he will never forget Prado’s smile and infectious laugh.

“That’s the stuff that as I look back on it, I’ll never take for granted that time that I had with him just to be friends and to laugh and smile together,” Oktay said. “I’ll miss it for sure.”