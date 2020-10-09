Texas A&M shortens 2021 spring break to single day

Texas A&M University has shortened its 2021 spring break from one full week to one day on March 19, A&M Provost Carol A. Fierke announced in an email to faculty, staff and students Thursday morning.
Fierke said the decision was made to minimize extensive travel and allow the semester to conclude earlier for additional commencements. With spring break shortened, A&M has added a holiday on March 2 for Texas Independence Day.
A&M’s spring semester will now end April 29, with the last finals taking place May 7. An additional day has been added to the finals schedule because of increased asynchronous remote delivery.
Additional days also have been added to the planned spring in-person commencement schedule. A&M will have its spring graduations over a two-week period from May 8-21 to allow for safety. This announcement comes a day after A&M said it will hold 15 in-person commencement ceremonies in December for students graduating this fall.
“Obviously, commencement and graduation is important to our students and important to celebrate the milestone of completing their degree and being able to walk the stage and have their family there to recognize them, and so we are excited about the opportunity that we have to bring that back to campus this fall,” said Joseph Pettibon, A&M’s vice president for enrollment and academic services.
Pettibon said A&M usually has five commencement ceremonies in December, but it has added to its schedule to allow for physical distancing with more than 4,200 students expected to graduate this fall. Reed Arena will host the ceremonies on Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-19.
“Three times as many ceremonies, and that’s in large part due to the need to have the graduates physically distanced on the floor of the arena, which we’ve mapped out a plan that allows for 324 [people] maximum on the floor of the arena in any given ceremony,” Pettibon said. “That pretty much stretches it out to where we have to have the additional ceremonies.”
Furthermore, A&M said Wednesday its May 2020 and August 2020 in-person graduation ceremonies, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been rescheduled for Feb. 11-13, Feb. 17-19, and March 11-13 and will take place at Kyle Field.
Over the coming weeks, Pettibon said A&M will be reaching out to its May and August 2020 graduates to gauge how many are interesting in returning for a make-up ceremony to walk the stage in person.
A&M is attempting to be flexible with graduates returning for a make-up commencement ceremony by offering multiple dates and times for them to attend, Pettibon said.
“It’s really how do we accommodate these students and create the opportunity for them to have their moment of walking the stage and being recognized?” Pettibon said. “The timing of February and March, we’re hoping we’ll have better cooperation with the weather, in terms of temperatures at that time, and being able to do that in Kyle Field allows us to do a few more students at a time.”
