Texas A&M shortens 2021 spring break to single day

Pettibon said A&M usually has five commencement ceremonies in December, but it has added to its schedule to allow for physical distancing with more than 4,200 students expected to graduate this fall. Reed Arena will host the ceremonies on Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-19.

“Three times as many ceremonies, and that’s in large part due to the need to have the graduates physically distanced on the floor of the arena, which we’ve mapped out a plan that allows for 324 [people] maximum on the floor of the arena in any given ceremony,” Pettibon said. “That pretty much stretches it out to where we have to have the additional ceremonies.”

Furthermore, A&M said Wednesday its May 2020 and August 2020 in-person graduation ceremonies, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been rescheduled for Feb. 11-13, Feb. 17-19, and March 11-13 and will take place at Kyle Field.

Over the coming weeks, Pettibon said A&M will be reaching out to its May and August 2020 graduates to gauge how many are interesting in returning for a make-up ceremony to walk the stage in person.

A&M is attempting to be flexible with graduates returning for a make-up commencement ceremony by offering multiple dates and times for them to attend, Pettibon said.