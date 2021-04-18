Texas A&M’s Wine to Water group delivers namesake staple to areas in need

“It makes you feel so good inside to know that you’re actually causing a difference and helping out these people that really need it,” he said.

He first learned about the organization after its response to Hurricane Harvey and said he became involved after seeing the work they were planning in response to the winter storms.

“This is really just an amazing org that really, truly makes a difference around this state, and we are just so grateful to be giving back and helping out those who help us,” he said.

Jason Capps, president of the Wine to Water chapter and a senior at A&M, said he was able to deliver water to people in Livingston and Longview who were on the edge or just outside of receiving aid. As a native of Livingston, he said, he understood the people’s stories.

Through the organization, he said, he has learned more about the water crisis that affects billions of people, both on a global scale and within the United States.

“One storm can come and wreck our plans and wreck everything,” he said. “We can only live three days without water, so this organization has taught us the sense of distribution, a sense of community through water.”