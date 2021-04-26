Texas A&M’s Trap and Skeet Club wins national title

The Aggies won with an overall score of 1414 in the Division 1 tier. Meagan Harringon won the ACUI Women’s National Champion for the second consecutive year as she finished the event with a score of 276.

“Being one of the only non-scholarship programs in Division I, this title was huge for us,” said Greg Garrett, president of Texas A&M Trap and Skeet, in a release. “We won the Division II title in 2016 and decided to step up to Division 1 in 2017. Due to COVID-19, we faced many challenges including limited practices and competition, but stayed focused and did not give up, which helped as we claimed the title.”