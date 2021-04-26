Texas A&M’s Trap and Skeet Club wins national title

Texas A&M’s Trap and Skeet Club recently won the 2021 Association of College Unions International (ACUI) Collegiate Clay Target championship at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio.
The Aggies won with an overall score of 1414 in the Division 1 tier. Meagan Harringon won the ACUI Women’s National Champion for the second consecutive year as she finished the event with a score of 276.
“Being one of the only non-scholarship programs in Division I, this title was huge for us,” said Greg Garrett, president of Texas A&M Trap and Skeet, in a release. “We won the Division II title in 2016 and decided to step up to Division 1 in 2017. Due to COVID-19, we faced many challenges including limited practices and competition, but stayed focused and did not give up, which helped as we claimed the title.”