Texas A&M’s Gary Blair holds annual charity celebration dinner

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair hosted his charity’s 17th annual celebration dinner to a limited crowd at the Brazos County Expo on Thursday night.
Fewer than 500 guests mingled, ate and bid on silent auction items to benefit local and regional Special Olympics organizations. A golf tournament at Traditions in Bryan is set for today. Blair sought to keep the annual event going after it was postponed from its original early summer date.
The majority of Special Olympics athletes were unable to attend the dinner Thursday.
“Normally we would have 40 or 50 local athletes here, but they can’t come because of COVID-19,” said Roger Browning, development director with the Special Olympics of Texas. “It’s really kind of a national policy right now for Special Olympics, and we follow those guidelines. The way it is, the athletes are in a very vulnerable segment of society, and we couldn’t risk their safety. ... But it’s very strange not having the athletes here. I know Coach Blair made a last-minute decision to still have this event, since it typically happens early in May, but COVID-19 shot that down.”
Browning explained that thousands of dollars raised from the annual dinner and tournament are given to the Special Olympics’ Houston regional division, as well as to Brazos Valley local teams.
“I’m very happy and honored he has picked Special Olympics to donate money all these years,” he said.
Rose Stewart, Special Olympics director of Region 6, which encompasses the Brazos Valley and 14 additional counties, said her division is given $20,000 each year by Blair.
“When we get the funds we use that to help put on quality competitions for the athletes through our area,” Stewart stated. “Also, if a team may need help going to a competition, or need to acquire new equipment, we use [that money]. We use it to make the athlete experience better. If we didn’t have the money, it would definitely put a hamper on things. Losing $20,000 a year is a big loss for anyone, especially for a nonprofit. Without donors we can’t service our athletes in a way they need or deserve.”
The pandemic’s economic strain has caused several large donors for the Special Olympics to withhold donations for 2020, and fundraising events like Tip-A-Cop have been suspended, Stewart said. The athletes, too, are hurting as they miss their summer games and physical interactions.
“This whole six months of isolation has been hard on athletes, not being able to connect with peers and others out in the community,” she noted. “We are doing the best we can with virtual events.”
To learn more about Gary Blair Charities, visit coachblaircharities.com.
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.