Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park

Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive.

A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open Saturday morning in the new Aggie Park immediately north of the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center. A&M and The Association of Former Students will dedicate the Distinguished Alumni Tribute at 10 a.m. Speakers at the event include A&M Chancellor John Sharp and Association CEO Porter S. Garner III. Texas A&M’s Singing Cadets will perform at the ceremony.

“There has never been a permanent recognition on campus of the distinguished alumni, who are among the most exceptional of all the exceptional Aggies out there,” said Scot Walker, assistant vice president of communications for The Association of Former Students. “So, the Association has long wanted a way to appropriately honor these exceptional Aggies on-campus with the goal, not just to honor them, but to inspire current students and other former students who will be future distinguished alumni of Texas A&M.”

A&M has awarded Distinguished Alumni since 1962. Former students must be nominated for the honor by fellow former students. A committee of former students, faculty and staff then choose up to 12 nominees to receive the award on an annual basis. Recipients can be awarded posthumously.

Like Aggie Park, the Distinguished Alumni Tribute was funded entirely by donations from former A&M students raised by The Association of Former Students. The lead donor was Dan Allen Hughes, A&M Class of 1980, and his wife, Peggy, A&M Class of 1982. The architect of the tribute was Shelley Potter, A&M Class of 1978, and her husband, Jeff, A&M Class of 1978. The tribute was built by JRT Construction, which is owned by Jim Thompson, A&M Class of 1968. Dan Allen Hughes, Shelley Potter and Thompson are all Distinguished Alumni.

"An appropriate on-campus recognition of our Distinguished Alumni has long been envisioned, and we are proud that it is now a reality,” said Dara Hegar, the 2022 Association Board Chair. “It is fitting that this tribute stands as a cornerstone of Aggie Park, connecting the exceptional former students who elevated Texas A&M to become one of the world’s premier institutions of higher learning, and the current students who are entrusted with carrying on that remarkable legacy."

The tribute details the history and meaning of the Distinguished Alumnus Award and has room to add future names as they are selected over the coming years.

“There’s a lot of symbolism in the design,” Walker said. “It is intended to be enduring, just like the legacy of our distinguished alumni, so it is made out of stone and metal. There are metal plates upon which the names of the 318 distinguished alumni are inscribed.”

A&M’s 2022 Distinguished Alumni will be honored at the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Gala on Friday night at Reed Arena. Over 900 people are expected to attend the gala, including more than 40 who have been previously recognized as Distinguished Alumni.

This year’s recipients of the Distinguished Alumnus Award are: Travis Logan Smith, Jr., Class of 1898; Gen. Joseph W. Ashy, Class of 1962 and a College Station resident; Thomas W. Powell, Class of 1962; Joe R. Fowler, Class of 1968; William Mahomes Jr., Class of 1969; Mark A. Fischer, Class of 1972; Clifton L. Thomas, Jr., Class of 1972; Mark W. Albers, Class of 1979; Gregory Cokinos, Class of 1979; Bill Jones, Class of 1981; Jimmy Williams, Jr., Class of 1983; and Elaine Mendoza, Class of 1987.

“This gala is one of the most-anticipated events on the A&M campus every year,” Walker said.

With a new home to honor A&M’s Distinguished Alumni soon to open, Walker said the goal of the tribute is to provide a place of inspiration and recognition.

“We want to provide year-round recognition of the recipients of this high honor, but, also, we want visitors to the tribute to draw inspiration from these Aggies who so exceptionally embody our core values,” Walker said. “And it’s fitting that this tribute is standing as a cornerstone of Aggie Park where it connects these exceptional former students who elevated Texas A&M through their careers and the way they lived their lives and connect them with the current students who are going to be entrusted to carry on that remarkable legacy.”