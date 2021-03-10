Texas A&M’s Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts to present ‘The Just and the Blind’ online

Texas A&M’s Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts will present The Just and The Blind online today.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for general admission, available at academyarts.tamu.edu.

The Just and The Blind will be streamed online from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The production combines spoken word artist and arts activist Marc Bamuthi Joseph with longtime collaborator and composer-violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain and street dance pioneer and choreographer Drew Dollaz to explore themes of racial profiling, sentencing and the prison-industrial complex from the perspective of fathers of Black and brown sons, according to an academy press release.

The release continues, “In addition to spoken word, music and dance, The Just and The Blind features the work of the award-winning investigative journalist Lisa Armstrong, the provocative images of photographer Brittsense, and the illustrative talent of Xia Gordon, woven together by media designer David Szlasa under the direction of Michael John Garcés.