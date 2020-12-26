Texas A&M Rural and Community Health Institute offers COVID-19 virtual training to nursing homes

Regarding vaccinations, Jones said the Rural and Community Health Institute team provided thorough information about the vaccines themselves and also provided potential strategies for how to foster confidence in the vaccines among residents and staff and combat related confusion or skepticism.

Lavalais said vaccine administration likely will begin at Legacy in the next week or so, and it will not be mandatory but will be strongly encouraged. The vaccination plan, she said, is to start with an education campaign. The Moderna vaccine doses will be administered on-site to residents and employees, Lavalais said.

Jones also said nursing home staff teams and residents are working hard to keep morale high in a difficult time, amid visitor restrictions and other precautions, and highlighted a recent holiday-themed door decoration spree as one example.

Dickey, in her interview, said combating the mental health challenges that can come along with isolation is important, and something nursing homes are working to address as best as possible.

“While it may be difficult for families because they’re not in here seeing [loved ones], we are keeping [residents] busy and occupied and keeping the Christmas spirit alive. We’re being creative and trying to have as much fun as possible,” Jones said.

Dickey said the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Institute for Healthcare Institute and the University of New Mexico’s ECHO program collaborated to educate 15,000 nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and the Texas A&M Rural and Community Health Institute subsequently applied to be one of the educating entities. Since 2003, the institute has been striving to support small and rural health care facilities through a number of programs aimed at improving the quality and safety of health care.