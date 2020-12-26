Texas A&M Rural and Community Health Institute offers COVID-19 virtual training to nursing homes

As vaccine administration nears for residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living centers in and beyond the Brazos Valley, the Texas A&M Rural and Community Health Institute is in the midst of leading a 16-week virtual training program for approximately 300 nursing homes in Texas and other states.
Dr. Nancy Dickey, executive director of the institute and president emeritus of the Texas A&M University Health Science Center, told The Eagle on Tuesday that the weekly 90-minute sessions will run for a total of 16 weeks through February.
She described the training sessions as “bidirectional,” explaining that the virtual trainings include short lectures followed by conversations with 30 nursing homes per session. The curriculum includes lessons on nursing home infection control best practices, testing, treatment, personal protective equipment and other critical issues.
“The reality is that this will pay off for lots of other things besides COVID, because people who live in institutional living — whether that’s dormitories or the military or in this case assisted living — are much more at risk for any kind of infectious disease,” Dickey said. “Of course, in this case, nursing homes and assisted living — these are people who are generally in their senior years and have much higher likelihood of having chronic disease.”
Dickey noted that COVID-19 vaccinations soon will be underway at nursing homes and assisted living centers throughout the state and other states.
“It couldn’t be more timely to have access to the leadership and health care teams from nursing homes as they are getting to vaccines,” Dickey said.
Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bryan is one of the assisted living facilities participating in the ongoing trainings.
Kim Jones, who works as Legacy Management Group‘s compliance director, said Legacy’s nursing homes in Texas and Louisiana are signed up.
“A lot of us have been troubleshooting and learning as we go, so hearing on these calls where we’ve got other nursing homes sharing what they’re doing and how they’ve overcome challenges, that helps us brainstorm on our challenges — and they help provide great information on best practices,” Jones said.
Legacy Director of Nursing Jennifer Lavalais said in an interview this week, “with COVID, we’ve learned something new every day,” and said the trainings have provided much-needed, up-to-date information. Both Jones and Lavalais said assisted living centers have worked hard under challenging circumstances to keep residents and staff as safe as possible, and Jones appreciated the virtual nature and convenience of the trainings.
Regarding vaccinations, Jones said the Rural and Community Health Institute team provided thorough information about the vaccines themselves and also provided potential strategies for how to foster confidence in the vaccines among residents and staff and combat related confusion or skepticism.
Lavalais said vaccine administration likely will begin at Legacy in the next week or so, and it will not be mandatory but will be strongly encouraged. The vaccination plan, she said, is to start with an education campaign. The Moderna vaccine doses will be administered on-site to residents and employees, Lavalais said.
Jones also said nursing home staff teams and residents are working hard to keep morale high in a difficult time, amid visitor restrictions and other precautions, and highlighted a recent holiday-themed door decoration spree as one example.
Dickey, in her interview, said combating the mental health challenges that can come along with isolation is important, and something nursing homes are working to address as best as possible.
“While it may be difficult for families because they’re not in here seeing [loved ones], we are keeping [residents] busy and occupied and keeping the Christmas spirit alive. We’re being creative and trying to have as much fun as possible,” Jones said.
Dickey said the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Institute for Healthcare Institute and the University of New Mexico’s ECHO program collaborated to educate 15,000 nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and the Texas A&M Rural and Community Health Institute subsequently applied to be one of the educating entities. Since 2003, the institute has been striving to support small and rural health care facilities through a number of programs aimed at improving the quality and safety of health care.