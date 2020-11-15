Texas A&M researchers help highlight COVID-19 risk factors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Diaz-Artiles and Whittle say in their report that the study brings attention to “the importance of public health management during and after the current COVID-19 pandemic.” They said additional research is needed to understand “the mechanisms by which these factors may have affected the positivity rate, either in terms of the true number of cases or access to testing.”

During the time period that data was collected, people with mild symptoms were asked not to get tested; the researchers say in their study that because of this, the data probably only reflects information about people with severe symptoms.

Several potential predictors looked at in the study were found to be statistically insignificant, including the 65-and-older population. Diaz-Artiles and Whittle hypothesized that this could be because publicity about older groups dying from the virus could have caused those populations to abide by recommended safety precautions. Alternatively, the researchers think that it also could be because information about older groups being impacted could have made younger people think they were not at risk, causing them to be the ones engaging in “riskier behaviors.”