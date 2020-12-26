Texas A&M researcher offers insights into peril facing monarch butterfly

A researcher at Texas A&M says the public can do its part to help the monarch butterfly, which has been placed on a watch list for possible inclusion on the endangered species list.

Craig Wilson with A&M’s Center for Mathematics and Science Education said it is a concern to see the monarch butterfly on the “warranted” list after the population in the western United States dipped below the extinction threshold and is “beyond help.”

As things stand, the monarch butterfly — the state insect of Texas — could be added to the Endangered Species Act in 2024 unless the situation improves, according to the Associated Press.

The butterfly is behind other species that are at a more critical stage. Charlie Wooley, head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Great Lakes regional office, told the Associated Press that the butterfly’s warrant for the endangered species list will be reviewed each year.

“If things get worse, then [the monarchs] might jump up the queue,” Wilson said. “But if things improve, then they would be removed from the warranted category.”

The eastern monarchs are the ones Texans see as the insects travel north from Mexico in the spring and back to Mexico in the fall.