Texas A&M researcher offers insights into peril facing monarch butterfly

A researcher at Texas A&M says the public can do its part to help the monarch butterfly, which has been placed on a watch list for possible inclusion on the endangered species list.
Craig Wilson with A&M’s Center for Mathematics and Science Education said it is a concern to see the monarch butterfly on the “warranted” list after the population in the western United States dipped below the extinction threshold and is “beyond help.”
As things stand, the monarch butterfly — the state insect of Texas — could be added to the Endangered Species Act in 2024 unless the situation improves, according to the Associated Press.
The butterfly is behind other species that are at a more critical stage. Charlie Wooley, head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Great Lakes regional office, told the Associated Press that the butterfly’s warrant for the endangered species list will be reviewed each year.
“If things get worse, then [the monarchs] might jump up the queue,” Wilson said. “But if things improve, then they would be removed from the warranted category.”
The eastern monarchs are the ones Texans see as the insects travel north from Mexico in the spring and back to Mexico in the fall.
It is not the butterfly itself that is in jeopardy if the species is placed on the endangered species list, Wilson said, but the species’ annual “miracle” two-way migration. He does not fear the eastern monarch becoming extinct but said the populations could become localized and the migration could stop.
The monarch migration sees hundreds of millions of butterflies in the spring travel through Mexico and the Midwest to go to Canada. Then, in the fall, another hundreds of millions make the return flight of 2,000-plus miles back to Mexico for the winter. The miracle, Wilson said, is that it is the fourth generation of butterflies that make the journey from Canada back to Mexico on the return flight. The group that leaves Mexico lay eggs and die in northern Mexico and Texas.
“You have various people working on how and why they do it, and that’s really the exciting part,” Wilson said. “It captures the imagination. How does a monarch leave Mexico, and a fourth generation gets up to the Midwest, multiplies and then suddenly triggers movement back south in September, and it will fly the whole 2,000-plus miles and end up in a place in Mexico that it has never been?”
The threats to this migration pattern, and the most likely causes of the declining monarch population, are habitat loss, loss of nectar sources, and climate change. Monarch butterflies need milkweed to lay eggs and nectar to gain the energy to fly and mate. People can help with their own gardens, he said, by planting milkweed, letting wildflowers grow and planting new sources of nectar.
Climate change is the biggest threat, though. Excessive heat and drought is what pushed the western monarch to the extinction threshold, Wilson said, and the eastern monarch is threatened by increased winter storms in Mexico.
“There’s been several incidents where those storms have moved in and decimated 70% of the overwintering population,” he said. “The numbers were high enough that [the eastern monarch] didn’t get below extinction level.”
Extinction level for the eastern monarch would be about 100 million over about five acres.
Ultimately, the need is to reduce greenhouse gases, he said, but people can help the eastern monarch population by maintaining and increasing habitat — milkweed — and nectar sources. People can establish an official monarch waystation through the national Monarch Watch.
Wilson said Texas is critical to the population because they pass through the state during both trips. People need to have milkweed habitat available — even if it is in a window garden box — in the spring and have nectar sources for the insects in the fall.
Those incremental changes make a difference, Wilson said.