Texas A&M researcher develops new cancer screening for dogs

“The college is thrilled to be able to continue to support those efforts by being among the first to offer this low-cost testing through our GI Laboratory,” August said in a press release. “As with human cancers, early diagnosis is key, and this testing will not only save dogs’ lives but will offer dogs a better quality of life through earlier treatment.”

The new test uses a blood sample to identify circulating nucleosomes, which can be early markers of cancer in otherwise healthy dogs, Wilson-Robles explained. It can be used, for example, at an older canine’s annual wellness check, or on dogs in breeds with a high risk for developing cancer. The release states that the test has been shown to detect 74% of lymphomas and 89% of hemangiosarcomas, which are two of the most common cancers in dogs.

This new test, Wilson-Robles said, is more accurate than the other screening option on the market, which measures enzymes rather than DNA.

Wilson-Robles said the test is currently being marketed to Texas general practitioners and specialists, but others are able to use it as well. Since it became available Monday, she said, the response has been good; the lab has received its first sample and multiple requests for the test, including a request from Canada.