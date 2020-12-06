Texas A&M researcher develops new cancer screening for dogs

Screening for cancer in pets can be a difficult endeavor due to a lack of test options, but research from Texas A&M’s Heather Wilson-Robles is helping change that through a newly launched screening for dogs.
Wilson-Robles, a professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, said she was approached by leaders at Belgium-based Volition a couple of years ago. The company, which creates blood tests to diagnose cancers and other diseases in people and animals, was interested in connecting with her on a new screening that could be used in canines.
As A&M’s Dr. Fred A. and Vola N. Palmer Chair in Comparative Oncology and the chief medical officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development, Wilson-Robles helped create the new VolitionRx Limited’s Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test. It is now available through the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences’ Gastrointestinal Laboratory.
There are several cancer screening options for people, but aside from this new one that Wilson-Robles helped create, she said there is only one option for pets. The new screening option will aid in quicker diagnostic processes so that cancer treatment can be administered earlier, Wilson-Robles explained.
Dr. John R. August, College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences dean, thanked Wilson-Robles and those at the CVMBS’ Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital for their work in creating the test.
“The college is thrilled to be able to continue to support those efforts by being among the first to offer this low-cost testing through our GI Laboratory,” August said in a press release. “As with human cancers, early diagnosis is key, and this testing will not only save dogs’ lives but will offer dogs a better quality of life through earlier treatment.”
The new test uses a blood sample to identify circulating nucleosomes, which can be early markers of cancer in otherwise healthy dogs, Wilson-Robles explained. It can be used, for example, at an older canine’s annual wellness check, or on dogs in breeds with a high risk for developing cancer. The release states that the test has been shown to detect 74% of lymphomas and 89% of hemangiosarcomas, which are two of the most common cancers in dogs.
This new test, Wilson-Robles said, is more accurate than the other screening option on the market, which measures enzymes rather than DNA.
Wilson-Robles said the test is currently being marketed to Texas general practitioners and specialists, but others are able to use it as well. Since it became available Monday, she said, the response has been good; the lab has received its first sample and multiple requests for the test, including a request from Canada.
Early next year, Wilson-Robles said, marketing for the test will be expanded to the national level, with an additional expansion internationally by the end of 2021.
The screening is only available for canines for now, but Wilson-Robles said that research using it on cats and horses looks promising.
Cameron Reynolds, Volition chief executive officer, said in the press release that the new screening test is a milestone for the company.
“This is a hugely important test,” he said, “that we hope will fundamentally change how veterinarians manage cancer detection in dogs.”
For more information on testing at the A&M GI lab, go to vetmed.tamu.edu/gilab, or learn more about the new screening at volition.com/veterinary. Questions can be directed to AskNuQVet@volition.com.
