Texas A&M report details pandemic's effect on traffic

Researchers at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute have published a report detailing the COVID-19 pandemic’s wide-ranging impacts on traffic patterns and road congestion.
The researchers said traffic in Bryan-College Station fell by about half last year as people stayed home to prevent the spread of the virus, and road congestion nationwide has largely rebounded.
Traffic congestion in the U.S. got worse every year from 1982 to early in 2020, according to Bill Eisele, TTI senior research engineer and one of the report’s authors.
The first two months of 2020 were “business as usual,” according to Eisele, and then in March, virus-prevention measures and related concerns emptied roads and caused a range of economic disruptions. The number of hours spent in traffic and the costs of congestion fell to numbers not seen since the 1980s or 1990s, Eisele said, and congestion levels in the first half of 2021 are at least a decade behind 2019 levels.
The report also anticipates that 2021 will see faster congestion growth than any year since 1982 as economic recovery continues. Heavy traffic, though frustrating, is a sign of economic vitality, Eisele said.
“There is a clear relationship between a roaring economy and road congestion,” he said.
In 2019, the annual delay per auto commuter for the Bryan-College Station area was 32 hours; that number dropped to 15 hours of traffic delay per person in 2020, Eisele said.
“In 2020, the average auto commuter in the Bryan-College Station area wasted basically two work days stuck in traffic. This reflects what we said nationally, that it was about half of the previous year,” Eisele said.
The annual delay per commuter in the Conroe-The Woodlands area dropped from 34 hours in 2019 to 21 hours in 2020; in Waco, the number declined from 31 in 2019 to 14 hours of delay in 2020.
Houston ranked as the city with the third-largest number of hours delayed per commuter last year, at 49 hours. In 2019, the Houston number was 76 hours, which ranked ninth. The report states that several large cities on the east and west coasts had even steeper pandemic-related drops in traffic congestion than did Houston.
Eisele said truck traffic declined far less than passenger traffic at the height of the pandemic because supply needs remained high.
Looking forward, Eisele said, much is still uncertain about the pandemic’s lasting impression on travel and transportation. If more people work remotely, even one or two days per week, the ripple effects on traffic patterns could be significant. According to the report, the traffic problems that did exist last year were spread out over more of the day, since “travelers turned from rush hour commuters to midday shoppers and child transporters.”
“If we get schools back in session, if we get vaccinations to continue and we can stay open with Aggie football games and everything we’re used to in Bryan-College Station through the fall, then I think the congestion will continue to go up,” Eisele said.
Eisele co-authored the report with TTI colleagues David Schrank, Luke Albert and Tim Lomax. To learn more, visit tti.tamu.edu.