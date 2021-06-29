Texas A&M report details pandemic's effect on traffic

“In 2020, the average auto commuter in the Bryan-College Station area wasted basically two work days stuck in traffic. This reflects what we said nationally, that it was about half of the previous year,” Eisele said.

The annual delay per commuter in the Conroe-The Woodlands area dropped from 34 hours in 2019 to 21 hours in 2020; in Waco, the number declined from 31 in 2019 to 14 hours of delay in 2020.

Houston ranked as the city with the third-largest number of hours delayed per commuter last year, at 49 hours. In 2019, the Houston number was 76 hours, which ranked ninth. The report states that several large cities on the east and west coasts had even steeper pandemic-related drops in traffic congestion than did Houston.

Eisele said truck traffic declined far less than passenger traffic at the height of the pandemic because supply needs remained high.

Looking forward, Eisele said, much is still uncertain about the pandemic’s lasting impression on travel and transportation. If more people work remotely, even one or two days per week, the ripple effects on traffic patterns could be significant. According to the report, the traffic problems that did exist last year were spread out over more of the day, since “travelers turned from rush hour commuters to midday shoppers and child transporters.”