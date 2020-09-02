 Skip to main content
Texas A&M releases guide to COVID-19 reporting process
Texas A&M releases guide to COVID-19 reporting process

Texas A&M University has released a new guide to assist campus community members in what to do if they contract COVID-19 or are exposed to someone with the virus. 

The guide walks people through a six-step process from knowing when to stay home, get tested, determine when they can go back to campus and everything in between. This includes guidance on where to get tested and who to notify after testing positive. 

As outlined in the guide and through previous messages, the university asks all employees and students to report exposure or positive test results on the school’s COVID-19 reporting portal. Then, as the guide states, students living on campus should contact their residence hall or apartment staff to receive help with isolation or quarantine. Members of the Corps of Cadets are told to contact Col. Gary Beaty. Employees, student employees, supervisors and faculty also are told what to do in the guide. 

To learn more, such as when to discontinue self-isolating or quarantining, take a look at the guide at tamu.edu/coronavirus/sick-campus-members.

