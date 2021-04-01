Texas A&M Regents confirm M. Katherine Banks as president of flagship campus

In total, she has spent a decade at A&M. Banks said that she enjoyed her work but added that she has an interest in a “more comprehensive university” that could help solve “complex world problems” through multidisciplinary research.

“It takes groups of people to solve these problems,” Banks said. “I have been located in engineering and been focused on the technology side of research as well as education. I am so looking forward to broadening that and learning more about the rest of campus and how we can all come together to truly make an impact in the world.”

Chairman of the Texas A&M Board of Regents Elaine Mendoza led the search committee for a new president. She told regents Wednesday that the committee reviewed a plethora of high-quality candidates before recommending three people to Sharp, who selected Banks.

“We are expecting great things to happen under your leadership,” Mendoza said of Banks after the regents voted that she be president.

Looking ahead even beyond her upcoming time as president, Banks said she can see herself staying in Aggieland.