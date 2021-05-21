Texas A&M regents approve negotiating extension of John Sharp's contract

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp’s time in his position will likely be extended following a Thursday vote of approval from the Board of Regents.

The regents authorized Chairman Elaine Mendoza to negotiate and execute an extension of Sharp’s contract, which is currently set to end in 2023. The extension would add five years to that, said Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communications Laylan Copelin. The chancellor’s base salary of $900,000 is expected to remain the same.