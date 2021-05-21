 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M regents approve negotiating extension of John Sharp's contract
0 comments

Texas A&M regents approve negotiating extension of John Sharp's contract

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp’s time in his position will likely be extended following a Thursday vote of approval from the Board of Regents.  

John Sharp

John Sharp

The regents authorized Chairman Elaine Mendoza to negotiate and execute an extension of Sharp’s contract, which is currently set to end in 2023. The extension would add five years to that, said Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communications Laylan Copelin. The chancellor’s base salary of $900,000 is expected to remain the same. 

Sharp has served as chancellor of the A&M System since Sept. 6, 2011, according to the System website.

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, the crew discussed what it will take for the Texas A&M baseball team to clinch a spot in the SEC Tournament. Plus, thoughts on College Football Playoff expansion.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert