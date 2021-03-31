Texas A&M Regents appoint Banks new flagship campus president

Texas A&M University’s flagship campus will soon have a new leader at the helm following the Board of Regents' Wednesday confirmation of M. Katherine Banks as president.

Banks, currently vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories and dean of the Texas A&M College of Engineering, assumes her duties as the 26th president of the university June 1. She will also be the vice chancellor of national laboratories and national security strategic initiatives, continuing her involvement with Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Bush Combat Development Complex at the RELLIS Campus.

In a Tuesday interview, Banks said she is honored and humbled to be selected for the position.

“This university is amazing,” she said. “It's unique. Texas A&M is a special place. The core values, the respect of tradition, is truly the foundation of this great institution. And building upon that foundation to reach preeminence — in my opinion, there's no other university in the country that can have a larger impact on the world today than Texas A&M.”