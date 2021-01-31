Texas A&M Reading Clinic offers free tutoring sessions this semester

The Texas A&M Reading Clinic is offering free reading tutoring for the semester to help limit the gaps students might experience this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know that reading is the most critical to all other subject areas, because at one point you switch over from learning to read to reading to learn,” Reading Clinic co-director Heather McMahan said. “That’s how you learn everything for the future for yourself. So we know the importance of it; it’s not a debate, not a question.”
The Reading Clinic, which is part of Texas A&M’s College of Education and Human Development, is offering literacy tutoring to the community for free through the end of April. The clinic also has partnerships with local schools and will be working with those partner schools to offer sessions.
Parents can request a tutor through a Google form established at tx.ag/rdngclinic. Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis beginning next week. There is no hard deadline, and students can request tutors throughout the semester, McMahan said, but there are limited number of preservice teachers and graduate students available.
As they receive requests, Reading Clinic administrators will assess students for what they need and assign a tutor to each one. The sessions will be about an hour each. Ideally, students will meet with the same tutor for the entire semester, meeting two or three times each week. The tutoring sessions will use Reading Clinic resources, which are approved by the college and reading department.
Tutoring sessions will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will take place virtually, with some in-person options available at the clinic’s Hensel location based on staff availability.
The sessions are not limited to certain grade levels, but the target is younger elementary students, McMahan said. First through third grades are key grades to learning to read.
“If we miss that window, there could be repercussions years down the road that maybe we don’t necessarily see right now, but just little gaps that can build up and get bigger and bigger and bigger,” she said. “This offering is here because we just want to be able to fill those gaps now and be able to help the student to ensure they don’t lose any ground.”
While the students benefit from the tutoring, so do the preservice teachers providing the sessions, McMahan said. She compared it to a science lab in which the student teachers use the information they are learning, especially those studying the science of reading.
Reading is difficult to teach, especially for parents, she said.
“We know we know how to read, but are we able to articulate how to read?” she said. “I can articulate 2 + 2 all day long; I can’t always as a parent articulate how I just know what that means when I read it. I just know that.”