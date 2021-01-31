Texas A&M Reading Clinic offers free tutoring sessions this semester

Tutoring sessions will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will take place virtually, with some in-person options available at the clinic’s Hensel location based on staff availability.

The sessions are not limited to certain grade levels, but the target is younger elementary students, McMahan said. First through third grades are key grades to learning to read.

“If we miss that window, there could be repercussions years down the road that maybe we don’t necessarily see right now, but just little gaps that can build up and get bigger and bigger and bigger,” she said. “This offering is here because we just want to be able to fill those gaps now and be able to help the student to ensure they don’t lose any ground.”

While the students benefit from the tutoring, so do the preservice teachers providing the sessions, McMahan said. She compared it to a science lab in which the student teachers use the information they are learning, especially those studying the science of reading.

Reading is difficult to teach, especially for parents, she said.