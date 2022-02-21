Texas A&M professors study positive effects of online gaming

Prochnow found that through conversations during the game, the gamers were utilizing resources and seeking advice in search of support they might not otherwise have in their real-life support teams.

“They were talking about how they knew one of the other people online had gone through the adoption process and sought advice on that; and for going online, you don’t expect to be then talking about adoption,” he said. “There was also a participant saying they had just lost 100 pounds and people were asking about how they did it.”

He said the study showed it was “all about these connections that bring in new resources and new information that you may not necessarily have in your close-knit group already.”

The researchers plan to expand the study to larger sample sizes and different games in search of information about what types of games might be facilitating these types of community-building conversations and how the connections might be filling a need in the individuals’ lives, Prochnow said.

Patterson said the study “showed that we can find meaningful connection even when necessarily we don’t have access to it in-real life.”