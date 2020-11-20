Texas A&M professor: State faces ongoing drought and a warmer, milder winter

Much of Texas is experiencing drought conditions, a Texas A&M expert said Thursday afternoon, and most of the state can expect a winter that is warmer and drier than average.

State climatologist and Texas A&M University professor John Nielsen-Gammon told The Eagle on Thursday that conditions have been deteriorating in Texas “for the past several months,” with areas between San Antonio and Laredo experiencing particularly tough drought conditions.

“We’ve really been on a fairly downhill trajectory since the beginning of June,” Nielsen-Gammon said.

In the Brazos Valley, Grimes, Madison and Walker counties have active burn bans. Brazos County does not, though county officials said drought conditions are worsening, and rain chances are minimal over the next week.

Jason Ware, Brazos County’s deputy emergency management coordinator, said that his office and local fire chiefs are continually monitoring the drought situation.

He said that though conditions are steadily drying, fire chiefs have yet to see the need for a burn ban.

“It’s definitely dry. We’re starting to see grass fires in the county pick up,” Ware said. “They’re not bad yet, but it’s definitely dry and it doesn’t take much.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}