Texas A&M professor selected to National Academy of Engineering

Vijay Singh, a distinguished professor at Texas A&M, has received one of the highest professional engineering honors after being recently selected to the National Academy of Engineering.

Singh is in A&M’s Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering. He is also a Regents Professor and Caroline and William N. Lehrer Distinguished Chair in Water Engineering at A&M.

Singh was one of 111 new members and 22 international members elected to the NAE. According to a release, Singh was elected for his contributions to wave modeling and the development of entropy-based theories of hydrologic processes and hydroclimatic extremes.

“I’ve received many awards and accolades over my career, but election to the NAE is pretty much a capstone,” Singh said in a release. “We in academia do not work for awards but hope that our work has an impact on our profession and on society. Often awards follow what we do, though not always, but that should not deter us from the work that we have a passion for.

“Not receiving an award in no way means the quality of work is not good. Sometimes it takes a long time for the work to be recognized by peers.”