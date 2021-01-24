Texas A&M professor part of team using geography to track COVID-19

Texas A&M University professor Daniel Goldberg was part of a national research team that used geographical techniques to create a new method to track and detect COVID-19 clusters as they emerge by using real-time monitoring of where people are becoming infected.
The team’s method is called GeoMEDD, according to a press release. The research by Goldberg, an associate geography professor at A&M, and his team was published in Nature Scientific Reports on Dec. 10.
“The reason we wanted to do that was because [COVID-19], once you start discovering it in testing, you’re already too late because it spreads without people knowing they have it and asymptomatic spread,” Goldberg said. “It’s also really, really transmissible, so you have to try and get ahead of it by detecting where clusters are as the first people start getting diagnosed.”
The team began its research around a year ago, Goldberg said, and data was gathered around Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Goldberg said he helped with the technical components of the research.
Goldberg said his team geocoded data as it came in, taking a person’s address, converting it into coordinates and putting it on a map. From there, Goldberg said, the team was able to identify three levels of geography — households, neighborhoods or a housing complex, and communities at large — to identify micro clusters as they emerge.
“Rather than looking backwards — which is what has been done for a really long time — after the event happens, trying to figure out why it happened, we wanted to create a method that would sort of light up a map to indicate areas where the disease is spreading as it’s spreading,” Goldberg said.
Goldberg added that one of the key innovations of the research was to allow the size of each of the levels to change based on population density, such as when researchers compared urban areas to rural ones.
“The geographic size of the micro cluster is going to change,” Goldberg said. “If you’re in Houston and you’re in an apartment building, where there’s lots of high density, the size [of the micro cluster] might be 50 or 100 meters because people are so close to each other, where if you’re out in the country, your neighbor might be a few miles away, but they’re still your neighbor, they’re still part of your community because you might share the same grocery store, you might share the same pharmacy.”
This research can allow health professionals to use their limited resources more effectively, Goldberg said.
“The main way it can help is to identify where cases are emerging, so that way the local community of health professionals can target their efforts to try and stop the spread, because Texas is a huge place, Brazos County is a huge place,” he said. “The Brazos County Health Department doesn’t have enough resources to focus everywhere, so they can prioritize where to put their resources, their people, their time, their money, their testing based on where the most critical need is.”