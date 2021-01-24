Texas A&M professor part of team using geography to track COVID-19

“Rather than looking backwards — which is what has been done for a really long time — after the event happens, trying to figure out why it happened, we wanted to create a method that would sort of light up a map to indicate areas where the disease is spreading as it’s spreading,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg added that one of the key innovations of the research was to allow the size of each of the levels to change based on population density, such as when researchers compared urban areas to rural ones.

“The geographic size of the micro cluster is going to change,” Goldberg said. “If you’re in Houston and you’re in an apartment building, where there’s lots of high density, the size [of the micro cluster] might be 50 or 100 meters because people are so close to each other, where if you’re out in the country, your neighbor might be a few miles away, but they’re still your neighbor, they’re still part of your community because you might share the same grocery store, you might share the same pharmacy.”

This research can allow health professionals to use their limited resources more effectively, Goldberg said.

“The main way it can help is to identify where cases are emerging, so that way the local community of health professionals can target their efforts to try and stop the spread, because Texas is a huge place, Brazos County is a huge place,” he said. “The Brazos County Health Department doesn’t have enough resources to focus everywhere, so they can prioritize where to put their resources, their people, their time, their money, their testing based on where the most critical need is.”