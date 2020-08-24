Texas A&M professor arrested on charges related to ties to China

A Texas A&M University professor has been charged with conspiracy, making false statements and wire fraud.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Zhengdong Cheng, 53, is expected to appear in a federal court in Houston this afternoon.
He was arrested Sunday, authorities said in the press release.
Officials said Cheng "took steps to obscure his affiliations and collaboration with a Chinese university and at least one Chinese-owned company."
Cheng was working with a team conducting research for NASA, according to the press release, and the terms of the grant funding for the project prohibited coordination with China or any Chinese company or university.
The charges allege Cheng provided false information to Texas A&M University and NASA and had increased access to NASA resources, including the International Space Station. The criminal complaint alleges he held senior research positions in China at Guangdong University of Technology and other universities that were unknown to Texas A&M and NASA.
“Dr. Cheng is accused of hiding his affiliation with the Guangdong University of Technology, along with other foreign universities, while disregarding the rules established under his NASA contract during his employment at TAMU,” said FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Perrye K. Turner.
