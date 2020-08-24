 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M professor arrested on charges related to ties to China
0 comments
breaking

Texas A&M professor arrested on charges related to ties to China

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

A Texas A&M University professor has been charged with conspiracy, making false statements and wire fraud.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Zhengdong Cheng, 53, is expected to appear in a federal court in Houston this afternoon.

He was arrested Sunday, authorities said in the press release.

Zhengdong Cheng

Zhengdong Cheng

Officials said Cheng "took steps to obscure his affiliations and collaboration with a Chinese university and at least one Chinese-owned company."

Cheng was working with a team conducting research for NASA, according to the press release, and the terms of the grant funding for the project prohibited coordination with China or any Chinese company or university.

The charges allege Cheng provided false information to Texas A&M University and NASA and had increased access to NASA resources, including the International Space Station. The criminal complaint alleges he held senior research positions in China at Guangdong University of Technology and other universities that were unknown to Texas A&M and NASA.

“Dr. Cheng is accused of hiding his affiliation with the Guangdong University of Technology, along with other foreign universities, while disregarding the rules established under his NASA contract during his employment at TAMU,” said FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Perrye K. Turner.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert