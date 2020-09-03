Texas A&M President Young says he will leave position in May

Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young is retiring from his current position at the end of May and moving into other roles at the school.
With a final academic year remaining, Young said there are several items he wants to continue to focus on before beginning his time as the first director of the Institute for Religious Liberties and International Affairs at the George H.W. Bush School of Government and Public Service. Young also will become a tenured faculty member at the A&M Law School.
Young said he sees his upcoming time at the Bush School as an opportunity to work on subjects that he is passionate about, adding that the institute is a platform for serious scholarly work. Additionally, he said, it will bring international relations and religious communities together and create a better understanding of religious sensibilities in an effort to develop ways of interacting that can ensure peace.
“I am at heart an academic,” Young said in a Wednesday interview.
The Harvard Law graduate has led A&M’s flagship campus since 2015. Before his time in Aggieland, he was a president and tenured professor of law at the University of Washington, according to A&M’s website. Before his time there, Young was president and distinguished professor of law at the University of Utah. Other titles he held throughout his career include dean and professor at the George Washington University Law School and professor at Columbia University. He’s been a visiting professor and scholar at three universities in Japan.
System Chancellor John Sharp thanked Young for his “tremendous service” to A&M in a Wednesday statement.
“When we recruited him, we wanted him to help Texas A&M become the best public university in the country, and we have made great strides in doing so under his leadership, some examples of which are attached,” Sharp’s statement reads. “We appreciate his service and look forward to recognizing his achievements in the months to come.”
The outgoing president brought A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork to College Station, and in a Wednesday appearance on the Studio 12 radio show, Bjork praised Young for his work at the school.
“He has provided tremendous leadership at the SEC level, the national level, to make sure A&M is well positioned, and so we’re grateful,” Bjork said.
Since Young arrived at A&M, the school has seen a rise in rankings, added more than 450 faculty, improved its graduation rates and expanded to new sites in places including Washington, D.C., and South Texas, according to an A&M press release.
An increase in research funding and jump in the number of National Merit Scholars at the school are just a couple of items Young said he is thrilled about from his tenure. He said he is most proud of the people he worked with during the past five years to make it all possible.
“Those successes — their names and pictures are attached to every one of them,” he said.
Work toward increasing student retention is one of many noteworthy accomplishments that Board of Regents Chairman Elaine Mendoza mentioned in a statement Wednesday as she thanked Young for his leadership at the university.
Looking back though, Young said some improvements could have been made, such as communicating more with former students. It’s something he feels like the school does well but that he said could have been pushed more heavily at the beginning of his time as an A&M leader.
The Texas Tribune reported last year that Young’s five-year employment contract with A&M would not be renewed, but a letter that Sharp sent at the time said it was not a reflection of his performance.
According to the Tribune, discussions about Young remaining at the school have been ongoing throughout this year. Letters that the Tribune obtained between Sharp and Mendoza make mention of plans for his shifting duties.
As he approaches his final months leading the flagship campus, Young said he feels like the past five years have been extraordinary and he hopes it continues on the trajectory it’s on. He said there are challenges ahead related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he also sees the situation as a chance to improve technology in the classroom and approaches to delivering education.
Issues of racism, inequity and inequality are also areas that he hopes to continue looking at throughout the remainder of his time as president.
A search committee will submit a minimum of three candidates to the Board of Regents, according to Texas A&M Today, with a goal to fill the position by June 1, 2021.
