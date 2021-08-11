 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M president to miss Friday commencement ceremony after COVID-19 exposure
0 comments

Texas A&M president to miss Friday commencement ceremony after COVID-19 exposure

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks announced Wednesday that she will not be at Friday's commencement ceremony because she has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. 

M. Katherine Banks

M. Katherine Banks

She said in her announcement that the person was in her office and like Banks is not experiencing any symptoms and is fully vaccinated for the virus. 

"I followed all Texas A&M University protocols by immediately self-reporting in the university COVID portal, completing a COVID test this morning, and scheduling a retest Sunday," her statement reads. "I will continue to take precautions, including wearing a mask indoors."

Even so, Banks said she is avoiding the ceremony since she has been advised to avoid exposure to students and their loved ones until she receives results from her final test on Sunday. Banks said she will watch the ceremony live on KAMU. 

"As we begin a new academic year, this is a reminder that we must continue to be vigilant," she said. "Vaccines remain the most effective way to protect our entire campus community from COVID-19." 

Banks noted that free vaccines and testing for COVID-19 are available to all A&M faculty, staff and students. 

A&M is not requiring masks or vaccinations, but Banks announced last week that there will be a mandatory testing program in place this fall.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oregon mandates masks indoors amid coronavirus surge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert