Texas A&M president to miss Friday commencement ceremony after COVID-19 exposure

Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks announced Wednesday that she will not be at Friday's commencement ceremony because she has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

She said in her announcement that the person was in her office and like Banks is not experiencing any symptoms and is fully vaccinated for the virus.

"I followed all Texas A&M University protocols by immediately self-reporting in the university COVID portal, completing a COVID test this morning, and scheduling a retest Sunday," her statement reads. "I will continue to take precautions, including wearing a mask indoors."

Even so, Banks said she is avoiding the ceremony since she has been advised to avoid exposure to students and their loved ones until she receives results from her final test on Sunday. Banks said she will watch the ceremony live on KAMU.

"As we begin a new academic year, this is a reminder that we must continue to be vigilant," she said. "Vaccines remain the most effective way to protect our entire campus community from COVID-19."