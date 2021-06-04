Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks announces new university leadership team

Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks, in her first week in the role, has announced several new university leaders, many of whom are replacing longtime employees for those positions.
Thursday’s announcement comes after Banks stated Tuesday — her first day as president — that she would be conducting a comprehensive review of the school’s operations “with the goal of developing an administrative structure that is effective, efficient and flexible, while directing our valuable resources toward our mission: the success of our students, faculty and staff.”
The nine newly appointed individuals assumed their roles Thursday, Banks’ announcement states.
Four of the people moving into new positions previously held titles within A&M engineering programs. Before becoming president, Banks was vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories and dean of the Texas A&M College of Engineering.
“I appreciate the significant contributions of those who previously served the administration and welcome the new members of the team,” Banks said in her statement.
• Joe Ramirez Jr., commandant of the Corps of Cadets, will become interim vice president for student affairs, replacing Danny Pugh. Ramirez has been commandant for a decade.
• Greg Hartman is now the chief operations officer and will be responsible for all university operations, including human resources, transportation services, IT, facilities, safety and security. Before this role, Hartman was senior vice president and chief operating officer of Texas A&M Health.
• Jon Mogford was appointed interim vice president and chief operating officer of Texas A&M Health, replacing Hartman.
• John W. Crawford is leaving his role as assistant vice chancellor for business management and chief financial officer for the Texas A&M Engineering Program to be the new chief financial officer for A&M. This makes him responsible for managing all financial resources for the university, including fiscal operations, short- and long-range planning, budgeting, financial analysis, payroll, procurement and contracting. Crawford is replacing Jerry Strawser, who has held the title since 2014.
• After a five-year run in the role, Amy Smith is being replaced by Marilyn M. Martell as the vice president for marketing and communications and chief marketing and communications officer. For nearly two decades, Martell has been senior assistant vice chancellor for marketing and communications for the Texas A&M engineering program.
• Jack G. Baldauf, a professor in the College of Geosciences and senior associate vice president for research in the Division of Research, has been appointed interim vice president for research, replacing Mark Barteau who served in the position since 2018.
• Norman Garza Jr. is taking on the title of vice president of government relations in which the announcement states he will lead the implementation of congressional and legislative initiatives through coordination with the Texas A&M System Offices of State and Federal Relations. Michael O’Quinn is moving out of the role to be a senior adviser, assisting with strategy development and organizational effectiveness. Garza was previously the assistant vice chancellor for government relations for Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, according to the TEES website.
• Ed Pierson was named interim vice president for information technology and chief information officer, taking the place of M. Dee Childs, who held the title for five years. Pierson was previously the director of IT, chief information officer and assistant vice chancellor of industry partnerships for the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station.