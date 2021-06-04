Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks announces new university leadership team

• Jon Mogford was appointed interim vice president and chief operating officer of Texas A&M Health, replacing Hartman.

• John W. Crawford is leaving his role as assistant vice chancellor for business management and chief financial officer for the Texas A&M Engineering Program to be the new chief financial officer for A&M. This makes him responsible for managing all financial resources for the university, including fiscal operations, short- and long-range planning, budgeting, financial analysis, payroll, procurement and contracting. Crawford is replacing Jerry Strawser, who has held the title since 2014.

• After a five-year run in the role, Amy Smith is being replaced by Marilyn M. Martell as the vice president for marketing and communications and chief marketing and communications officer. For nearly two decades, Martell has been senior assistant vice chancellor for marketing and communications for the Texas A&M engineering program.

• Jack G. Baldauf, a professor in the College of Geosciences and senior associate vice president for research in the Division of Research, has been appointed interim vice president for research, replacing Mark Barteau who served in the position since 2018.