Texas A&M police: Teen fled officers, discarded backpack with drugs

A teen accused of evading police and dropping a backpack that contained drugs remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday evening.

According to Texas A&M University police, authorities tried to pull over a vehicle on Wellborn Road at Grove Street at around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. The car drove off at a high rate of speed before Rashad Kanye Colbert, 17, of Spring got out and ran, a report notes. He was eventually arrested off Lamar Street.

Police said Colbert did not have a backpack that he was wearing earlier; it was found inside a construction area. Authorities said the backpack contained 31.63 grams of amphetamine pills. A report notes that a small amount of marijuana was found in the back seat of the patrol vehicle after Colbert had been taken to jail.

Colbert is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; two counts of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; two misdemeanor counts of evading arrest; and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge. His bail is set at $43,000.