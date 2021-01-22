 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M police: Teen fled officers, discarded backpack with drugs
0 comments

Texas A&M police: Teen fled officers, discarded backpack with drugs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A teen accused of evading police and dropping a backpack that contained drugs remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday evening.

Rashad Kanye Colbert

Rashad Kanye Colbert

According to Texas A&M University police, authorities tried to pull over a vehicle on Wellborn Road at Grove Street at around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. The car drove off at a high rate of speed before Rashad Kanye Colbert, 17, of Spring got out and ran, a report notes. He was eventually arrested off Lamar Street.

Police said Colbert did not have a backpack that he was wearing earlier; it was found inside a construction area. Authorities said the backpack contained 31.63 grams of amphetamine pills. A report notes that a small amount of marijuana was found in the back seat of the patrol vehicle after Colbert had been taken to jail.

Colbert is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; two counts of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; two misdemeanor counts of evading arrest; and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge. His bail is set at $43,000.

Watch Now: Police and anti-Biden protesters clash in Portland, and more of today's top videos

Watch as anti-Biden and anti-police protesters marched along Portland streets Wednesday night, hear what new Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said as he welcomed new senators, what President Biden said as he spoke at the Lincoln Memorial, and more of today's top videos.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert