Texas A&M police investigating reported sexual assault

Texas A&M University police are investigating after the report of a sexual assault that occurred early Friday.

According to a campus crime alert, a woman reported to police Saturday that on Thursday night, she and a friend met a group of men at Northgate. At around 2:30 a.m. Friday, the two walked with the group to a nearby hotel where the men were staying. The woman entered a hotel room and does not remember anything afterward, but she woke up with injuries indicating a sexual assault, police said.

The man has been identified by police, who believe he is from out of state. The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.