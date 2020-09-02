Texas A&M police investigating report of sexual assault on campus

The Texas A&M University Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of grabbing a woman on campus, forcing her into a vehicle and sexually assaulting her.
According to a press release, shortly after midnight Tuesday, a woman was walking near Moses Hall when she was approached by a stranger. The man forced her into a four-door black sport utility vehicle, where she was sexually assaulted, police said.
The man is described as in his 30s and is either white or Hispanic, police said. He has a beard and dark, shaggy hair. He was wearing blue-checkered pajama pants at the time of the attack.
Anyone with information can contact Texas A&M University Police Department at 845-2345. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also submit a tip to Brazos County Crime Stoppers by visiting brazos.crimestoppersweb.com or by calling 775-8477.
