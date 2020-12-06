Texas A&M police: Bryan man with multiple DWI convictions evaded, resisted arrest

A Bryan man faces several charges after he allegedly evaded and resisted arrest and was driving while intoxicated after two previous convictions, police said.
According to Texas A&M University police, an officer attempted to stop Calvin Dewayne Gooden, 37, early Saturday on a traffic violation on Spruce Street. Gooden eventually stopped on Boyett Street, police said, where he got out of the vehicle and ran. Gooden was subdued, and when authorities tried to place him in the police car, Gooden began to resist, and it took several officers to get him into the vehicle, a report notes. Gooden smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes and trouble standing, police said, and he was taken to a local hospital where a blood specimen could be drawn. Gooden has two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated in Brazos County, authorities said.
He is charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and driving while intoxicated with previous convictions, both third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison; evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; two misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest; and a misdemeanor charge of driving while license invalid with a previous conviction.
He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $31,000 bond.
