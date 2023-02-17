Mike Fitch finally gave in and went to the doctor.

Fitch felt fine, but was encouraged by his wife, Lauren, to get a checkup since he is in his mid-50s. When test results from a colonoscopy came back, doctors discovered Fitch had cancer.

Over the next 10 months, Fitch battled. On Tuesday, he announced on social media a scan done on Jan. 27 came back and showed he was cancer-free after 12 chemotherapy treatments.

“The idea of me being done with treatments and on the downhill side of this thing was very humbling, very emotional, and I’m just glad to be on the way out,” Fitch said.

Throughout the entire treatment process, Fitch maintained a low profile about his diagnosis and only told a handful of people. At the same time, he continued on with his side gig as motivation: serving as the public address announcer for Texas A&M football, soccer and men’s basketball games. He began his first full-time season as the baseball team’s PA announcer on Friday in the Aggies' season opener against Seattle University. Since Fitch started chemotherapy last August, he’s only missed one game: an exhibition soccer match.

“I think the sports side of it has always been the motivation for him,” Lauren said. “That’s his fun. Yes, it is a job. But that’s his fun. So, that was also a big motivator for him at that point in time that he wanted to be healthy enough to return to those things.”

Fitch was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in April 2022. Doctors said it was caused by Lynch syndrome, a genetic cancer syndrome that predisposes people to have certain cancers. According to the CDC, Lynch syndrome causes about 4,200 colorectal cancers and 1,800 uterine (endometrial) cancers per year.

That was just the beginning of Fitch's health problems.

Later in April, Fitch visited a cardiologist and discovered he had three blockages in his heart. Fitch had to take care of that before he began cancer treatments.

Two surgeries were scheduled for Fitch over the summer. On June 14, he underwent open-heart surgery. Just 30 days later on July 14, he had his lower intestine resectioned and the removal of the cancerous mass, appendix and gall bladder. Before his heart surgery, Fitch had immunotherapy to keep the cancer in check until he could recover from the first major operation.

Due to the timing of the surgeries, Fitch had to miss calling the A&M baseball team’s regional and super regional hosted at Blue Bell Park during the Aggies’ run to the College World Series. Fitch said it was difficult to tell event management personnel he wouldn’t be able to work the pinnacle of the season.

“That’s the kind of thing as a PA announcer you look forward to the most and the fact that I was not able to do that last year, it just tore my heart out,” Fitch said.

One thing made clear by Fitch to his doctors from the start was his primary goal was to be healthy enough to call games at Kyle Field by the start of football season.

“His questions weren’t about long-term lifestyle or questioning the quality of his life, but if he was going to be able to get back to those sports-related things that he loves to do,” Lauren said. “There was no doubt he intended to be back in the seat this fall.”

On Aug. 15, Fitch began his first chemotherapy treatment at the Cancer Center in Bryan. He had his treatments scheduled on Mondays so when Saturday game days arrived, he was as far removed from the treatment as he could be to regain stamina to call soccer games on Thursdays and Fridays before the football game. Fitch’s full-time job is an admissions advisor at A&M.

“The treatments were all kind of choreographed with my schedule, so that got me back out there and feeling as close to normal as I could feel at the time,” Fitch said.

Fitch’s role as a PA announcer for A&M athletics has grown over the past two decades. He began calling soccer games in 2001 and started to split duties at baseball with former PA announcer Rick Hill in 2007. Fitch added men’s basketball to his plate in 2017 and was named the Kyle Field PA announcer ahead of the 2020 season.

“Being the voice of Kyle Field is a big, big deal,” said Brad Marquardt, who oversees athletics communications for A&M football and men’s basketball. “He’s the voice of the Aggies in a lot of ways. I think his voice is synonymous with a lot of sports here on campus.”

Throughout Fitch’s battle, one person he said he could count on for support was his 83-year-old father, Tom, who has been fighting a form of melanoma for eight years. Fitch said calling his parents to share the news of his diagnosis was hard, but his father was understanding. Although Tom lives in New Braunfels and has difficulty traveling, Fitch said his father was able to come to Bryan for Mike’s two surgeries.

“We’re kind of each other’s mutual support,” Fitch said. “I know what I’ve been through. He has an idea of what I’ve been through. And I’ve got an idea of what he’s going through.”

Before Mike’s diagnosis, he said he and his father weren’t always affectionate. That’s changed over the last year. Although Tom continues his own fight, Mike said his father is headed in a positive direction with his treatments.

“When we see each other, we’d shake hands,” Mike said. “No hugging, no nothing like that. But now, we are certain we tell each other we love each other when we part company.”

It wasn’t until late January that Fitch finally opened up about his battle with cancer to the public. He posted a note on social media that shared he finished his final chemotherapy treatment and got to ring the bell.

“Once the story was complete or nearing an end, that’s when I felt like would be the best time to share it,” Fitch said.

Although Marquardt knew about Fitch’s heart problems last May, he said he wasn’t aware of his battle with cancer until Fitch opened up about it over social media. In retrospect, Marquardt said Fitch never missed a beat during the fall.

“He was 100%, as far as I could tell,” Marquardt said. “That means a lot to the 12th Man.”

While Fitch is currently cancer-free, he will continue to have regular scans and checkups for the next five years. Lauren said their major emotion is a sense of relief.

“This has been a completely different perspective for us, a part of life you don’t really anticipate,” Lauren said. “But we’ve gained a lot of appreciation for health care workers, for cancer survivors, for cancer patients.”

So far, Fitch said his bounce-back process has been a little slow. Doctors told him to expect that for six to eight weeks, though. He said once he’s back to full strength, he’s looking forward to being able to visit his father more. He noted he’s also ready to be behind the mic at Olsen Field for what has become a highly anticipated A&M baseball season.

Fitch reiterated that he encourages people to get routine checkups with their doctor and not let something like cancer sneak up on them.

“The doctors have worked out a plan and it’s my intention to stick as thoroughly to plan as I can so that I don’t have to go through this again,” Fitch said.