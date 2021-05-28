Texas A&M officials offer update on diversity efforts

The admissions office helped the committee in its “Quest for the Ring” effort, McGowan said, providing a list of about 800 Black students who were offered a spot at A&M but who hadn’t committed to attending. The committee invited all 800 high schoolers to Zoom meetings over the course of a month, opening the door for them to ask questions and talk with Black former students. While not all 800 attended, the Thursday progress report states that more than 90% of the students who engaged in those meetings committed to attending A&M.

McGowen added that in fall 2020 only 289 Black students committed to A&M, down from 328 in fall 2019. Before the Quest for the Ring was launched, McGowen said A&M was on track to drop once again but instead was able to climb back up, coming only four commitments away from 2019’s standard

The program will be improved for future use, McGowen said. Additional research and communication campaigns via the Committee on Outreach and Engagement are also underway, the report states.

McGowen said she is optimistic in A&M’s ability to recruit Black students.