Texas A&M not offering merit increases next fiscal year

Texas A&M University employees learned this week that they will not be receiving merit increases in the upcoming fiscal year.
Some employees expressed frustration on social media, saying they had already received notice weeks ago that they would see a raise.
An employee can earn a merit salary for “meritorious performance,” as outlined in the system’s policy and regulation library. The two types of merit salary increases include a merit raise, which is added to the employee’s base salary, or a merit payment which is a lump-sum that is not added to base salary.
The university planned and budgeted for a “limited merit increase pool” for fiscal year 2021, but the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents did not approve the part of the budget allocated for the increases, a Thursday email to employees impacted by the change states. The joint email, sent by A&M’s provost, president and chief financial officer, makes mention of the “significant economic impact at every level” that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the world.
Funds budgeted for merit increases, including one-time merits, will be set aside in reserves until further notice.
A university official said the message was sent to nearly 11,000 employees working for A&M.
“While this is tough to hear,” A&M spokesperson Amy Smith said in a Friday email to The Eagle, “we feel we are in a much better position in navigating the COVID-19 impacts to date than other universities who are facing far more severe cuts.”
The Thursday email says that officials may revisit the decision to remove merit increases once additional information is available concerning the financial impact of the pandemic, fall enrollment and the economic outlook of the upcoming legislative session.
“This decision in no way reflects the contributions that each of you make, but the financial uncertainties we face,” the email reads. “We are navigating through economically uncertain times with hope for a brighter future, and ask for your understanding as we do what is needed to be financially prepared.”
Some pay increases, including faculty promotions, staff reclassifications and equity and retention adjustments, will be implemented as planned, the email continues. Supervisors will be in touch with employees with more information, and employees will receive a corrected salary letter with adjustments that resulted from the “delayed merit program,” the email said.
Postdoctoral research associate Amanda Fencl said she was told earlier this month that she would receive a small raise in addition to a one-time merit payment. She said it is disappointing that she won’t see the additional money this year.
While the change won’t make a major difference in Fencl’s personal finances, she said she is concerned for others who may have been counting on a promised increase.
Even so, Fencl said she is grateful to be at a university that isn’t struggling to the same extent as others which have had to cut people’s salaries or furlough workers.
To learn more about A&M’s merit salary increases, visit policies.tamus.edu/31-01-08.pdf.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.