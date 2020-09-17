Texas A&M marks 233rd anniversary of signing of US Constitution

Friday will be the third and last day to tune into the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s George to George: Shaping the Nation by our Constitution series on Facebook Live. According to the Library Facebook page, the presentations look at the US Constitution from the perspectives of past presidents.

Director of Marketing and Communications David Anaya said the presentation is led by historian Thomas Borcher. The first video was held on the library’s Facebook Live on Monday and the second was on Wednesday. Anaya said the series delves into subjects like the three branches of government and how they work together, as well as facts about presidencies.

While the events are recorded live, viewers can go back and watch at a later time via the library’s Facebook page.

Next week, the celebration continues as KAMU-TV airs Liberty for All, which will talk about the Bill of Rights.

Sept. 26 is the last day of events. The Aggie Band will have patriotic music, which was pre-recorded due to regulations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and excerpts from the preamble of the Constitution played during halftime at the Vanderbilt game.