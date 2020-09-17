Texas A&M marks 233rd anniversary of signing of US Constitution

Today is the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution, and Texas A&M University is in the middle of its weeklong celebration to commemorate the occasion.
The university kicked off the digital festivities with the unveiling of a new website from the Division of Student Affairs that walks people through key elements related to the First Amendment. On Wednesday, there was a presentation held via video conference about the efficacy of the electoral college.
Today is Constitution Day, and at 3 p.m. A&M will be joining other institutions across the country in celebrating by playing patriotic music on the Albritton Bell Tower, according to Texas A&M Today. The College of Liberal Arts will also participate today by publishing an article about the Broadway play Hamilton.
Friday, the film studies program faculty will have a discussion about the I Am Not Your Negro documentary. The film, Texas A&M Today says, is about James Baldwin’s fight against institutional racism in the U.S. Students and A&M employees can watch the documentary through KANOPY.
Also on Friday, KAMU-TV will broadcast the Inventing America: Making a Nation talk show. Listeners will hear about the 1787 Constitutional Convention.
Friday will be the third and last day to tune into the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s George to George: Shaping the Nation by our Constitution series on Facebook Live. According to the Library Facebook page, the presentations look at the US Constitution from the perspectives of past presidents.
Director of Marketing and Communications David Anaya said the presentation is led by historian Thomas Borcher. The first video was held on the library’s Facebook Live on Monday and the second was on Wednesday. Anaya said the series delves into subjects like the three branches of government and how they work together, as well as facts about presidencies.
While the events are recorded live, viewers can go back and watch at a later time via the library’s Facebook page.
Next week, the celebration continues as KAMU-TV airs Liberty for All, which will talk about the Bill of Rights.
Sept. 26 is the last day of events. The Aggie Band will have patriotic music, which was pre-recorded due to regulations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and excerpts from the preamble of the Constitution played during halftime at the Vanderbilt game.
For more information on events, visit today.tamu.edu. To learn about the First Amendment on A&M’s new website, go to FirstAmendment.tamu.edu.
