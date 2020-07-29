Tammie Preston-Phillips has filed to run for Place 6 in the November College Station school board election.
Place 6 currently is held by Board President Michael Schaefer, who has said he will not be running for reelection. All seven of the board’s three-year positions are at-large.
Preston-Phillips is an assistant lecturer at Texas A&M University. According to her Facebook page, she is from College Station.
Election packets are available at the district’s Administration Building at 1812 Welsh. The district’s summer hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. Regular hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every weekday will resume Monday.
The filing deadline is Aug. 17 at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact the district’s election clerk Cari Horn at 979-764-5455 or at chorn@csisd.org.
