Texas A&M leaders to address COVID-19 preparation
Texas A&M University leaders will address COVID-19 preparation and back-to-school questions during a virtual town hall on Wednesday. 

The Student Government Association event will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. on the university’s Facebook page. Panelists include Vice President of Student Affairs Daniel Pugh, Director of A&M Athletics Ross Bjork, Director of Student Health Services Martha Dannenbaum and Provost Carol Fierke. Student body president Eric Mendoza will moderate the event. 

Questions can be submitted prior to the event at tx.ag/COVIDtownhall

