Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center to host tourism certification program
Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center to host tourism certification program

Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center will become a hub for travel and tourism professionals from across the state next week.

On Monday, the Texas Travel Alliance’s Travel and Tourism College certification program kicks off. About 100 students and instructors will participate in the week of courses that are all part of a three-year overall program to receive the designation of Certified Tourism Executive, according to a College Station press release. 

Students will spend one week taking courses about topics including marketing, management and leadership. The press release states that university professors and industry CEOs are among those who teach the classes.

