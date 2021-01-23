Texas A&M hosts grand opening for new Polo Road Rec Center

Texas A&M opened its Polo Road Rec Center this week — an exciting new addition to campus for many students, including senior Kade Flitton.

Flitton dropped by the facility with his roommate, A&M senior Nico Monroig, during Friday afternoon’s grand opening to check out the new space and pick up a tote bag of goodies provided by the Rec Center staff. Flitton and Monroig live off campus near the Northgate area and said the new building will be a closer place to work out. The main Student Recreation Center is located near Kyle Field and the West Campus garage.

“It was really cool — very wide open, well designed, lots of new equipment, which is super exciting,” Flitton said of the facility. “We usually go to the other [rec center], which is either a long bike ride or a drive that’s like 10 minutes. But this one is probably like a five-minute bike ride or a mile jog, so it’s a huge improvement to convenience.”

The new recreation center, located across the street from the Emerging Technologies Building, is equipped with features that department of recreational sports Director Rick Hall said are some of the most popular parts of the West Campus center. The 28,000-square-foot facility on Polo Road has an indoor turf area, rooms for fitness classes, towel service and day-use lockers as well as locker rooms.