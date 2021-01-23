Texas A&M hosts grand opening for new Polo Road Rec Center

Texas A&M opened its Polo Road Rec Center this week — an exciting new addition to campus for many students, including senior Kade Flitton.
Flitton dropped by the facility with his roommate, A&M senior Nico Monroig, during Friday afternoon’s grand opening to check out the new space and pick up a tote bag of goodies provided by the Rec Center staff. Flitton and Monroig live off campus near the Northgate area and said the new building will be a closer place to work out. The main Student Recreation Center is located near Kyle Field and the West Campus garage.
“It was really cool — very wide open, well designed, lots of new equipment, which is super exciting,” Flitton said of the facility. “We usually go to the other [rec center], which is either a long bike ride or a drive that’s like 10 minutes. But this one is probably like a five-minute bike ride or a mile jog, so it’s a huge improvement to convenience.”
The new recreation center, located across the street from the Emerging Technologies Building, is equipped with features that department of recreational sports Director Rick Hall said are some of the most popular parts of the West Campus center. The 28,000-square-foot facility on Polo Road has an indoor turf area, rooms for fitness classes, towel service and day-use lockers as well as locker rooms.
Hall said in an interview that the strength and conditioning area is the largest section of the new center. It takes up about 24,000 square feet of the new center and has free weight areas that include racks, platforms, benches and more, as well as cardio equipment such as treadmills and ellipticals.
The $12 million center is just a piece of the $78 million Polo Garage Facility, which includes food courts, Transportation Services offices and a five-story, 546,000-square-foot parking garage, according to an A&M press release. Dining options in the building include Panda Express, Salata, Shake Smart, The Market and Houston Street Subs, which A&M student Monroig pointed out is the eatery he is most excited to see on that part of campus.
During the ceremony, officials stressed that a new recreation center was important for A&M since the original location has become overcrowded as the student body grows.
The main Student Recreation Center opened in 1995, and an A&M press release says that since then the student body has grown more than 60%, while recreational facilities had increased only 25%. Additionally, the release states that the National Intramural Recreational Sports Association says a university the size of A&M should have at least 587,000 square feet of indoor recreational facilities; A&M previously had about 415,000 square feet.
Students who use the campus recreational facilities and get involved in intramural programs are more likely to succeed academically, Daniel Pugh, vice president of the Division of Student Affairs, told ceremony attendees.
Associate VP of Transportation Services Peter Lange, Associate VP of the Division of Student Affairs Tom Reber and Student Body President Eric Mendoza also spoke at the ceremony, and they joined attendees in touring the facility after the ribbon cutting.
“Providing great facilities and amenities like this is what we do,” Lange said. “We’re here for the students, we’re here for the faculty, and we’re here for the staff.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new facility is operating at 50% capacity, which Jerod Wilson, associate director for the Department of Recreational Sports, said is about 275 people. Additionally, students, faculty and staff are the main users of the facilities for now since community passes have been suspended due to the pandemic.
