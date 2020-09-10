Texas A&M hosting events in September to promote suicide awareness, prevention

Texas A&M University is hosting its fourth annual suicide awareness and prevention campaign throughout September as part of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and World Suicide Prevention Day.
A&M will host a series of virtual events for the campaign, which will highlight campus and community resources and provide support for survivors and those struggling with suicidal thoughts or depression.
“Our goal is to increase connection and awareness through our various virtual events and programs,” said Santana Simple, assistant director of counseling and psychological services, in a release. “We are still working to break the stigma associated with suicide so that students in distress and those of us who are here to support them can make meaningful connections to resources.”
The main event of the campaign is the Suicide Awareness Virtual Walk Challenge Sept. 10-Oct. 7 in which participants can form teams of up to eight people while tracking the number of miles they walk in support of suicide awareness and prevention. A&M students, faculty and staff can register for the virtual walk challenge through howdyhealth.org.
Black flags have been planted in front of the Academic Building by A&M’s chapter of Active Minds, a national nonprofit organization supporting mental health awareness and education for students. Each flag represents one of 1,100 college students who were lost to suicide last year.
The campaign will also feature other virtual events, including:
• A virtual candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. today to honor and remember those who have died by suicide.
• Gatekeeper suicide awareness and prevention training throughout the campaign.
• Thriving Through Uncertainty Webinars that address how to cope during the pandemic starting Sept. 24.
• Virtual Yoga session hosted by Rec Sports on Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
• A screening of The Ripple Effect, a movie about the impact of suicide, on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
• The Legends Program hosted by Active Minds at Texas A&M on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
