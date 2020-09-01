Texas A&M holding virtual Silver Taps on Tuesday

Texas A&M University will hold a virtual Silver Taps ceremony on Tuesday to honor eight students who have died in recent months.
The event will be streamed on KAMU-TV and on Texas A&M’s Facebook and Instagram accounts beginning at 10:30 p.m.
The solemn event, one of the university’s oldest traditions, is being held virtually as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
The ceremony, which features the Ross Volunteers and Corps of Cadets buglers, will honor Erik Alexander Medina, a sophomore biomedical sciences major from San Antonio who died March 10; Steven Devon Anderson, a sophomore communications major from Houston who died April 2; Prescilla Marie Sanchez, a senior English major from Lewisville who died May 15; Caitlyn Mychele Harman, a freshman public health major from Bastrop who died May 30; Cody Allen Reinhard, a senior political science major from Harker Heights who died May 31; Asa Thomas Graham, a senior engineering technology major from Nederland who died June 19; Elizabeth Anne Slovak, a graduate student in special education from Dallas who died June 25; and Aidan Alexander Berwick, a sophomore genetics major from Houston who died July 28.
